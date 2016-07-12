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The Last Guardian
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name : The Last Guardian
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/07/2016
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yanssou
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gen ATLAS : le prochain projet de Fumito Ueda


Après The Last Guardian, Fumito Ueda s'attaque désormais au mecha avec son prochain projet gen ATLAS qui est présenté comme un jeu d'action en monde ouvert qui permettra de controler des robots, de les monter et de les piloter.
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    kevinmccallisterrr, killia, skuldleif
    posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:24 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    51love posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:41 PM
    Ueda = day one
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:45 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:48 PM
    Mais pas de date, ca peut arriver dans 5ans
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