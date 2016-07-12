accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
109
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
e3payne
,
grayfoxx
,
dx93
,
lanni
,
greggy
,
aiolia081
,
mickurt
,
kira93
,
rebellion
,
minbox
,
jojoplay4
,
eldren
,
lightning
,
onirinku
,
sakonoko
,
trungz
,
scalaadcaelum
,
plistter
,
station4play
,
nayth57
,
fullbuster
,
kyogamer
,
diablass59
,
mikazaki
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
chester
,
kisukesan
,
shanks
,
oloman334
,
hado78
,
patrickleclairvoyant
,
escobar
,
asakim
,
soulshunt
,
kikibearentongues
,
odv78
,
furtifdor
,
cuthbert
,
galneryus
,
badaboum
,
anakaris
,
leonr4
,
hyoga57
,
eruroraito7
,
jorostar
,
arngrim
,
spawnini
,
korou
,
driver
,
ravyxxs
,
yeumpi
,
gattsuborne
,
aros
,
goldmen33
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
fiveagainstone
,
linuxclan
,
snakeorliquid
,
birmou
,
spilner
,
alibideu
,
nadrake
,
forzamotocrotte6
,
dictaturc
,
segpasaturn
,
sonilka
,
51love
,
keiyomi
,
lusso
,
ajb
,
esets
,
binou87
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
aozora78
,
svr
,
nmariodk
,
lez93
,
nicolasgourry
,
milo42
,
gantzeur
,
kevisiano
,
matjudaz
,
shambala93
,
eisska
,
kenrock
,
mugimando
,
torotoro59
,
rbz
,
mugiwaraboy
,
draculax
,
xylander
,
iglooo
,
maction
,
neckbreaker71
,
bliss02
,
mrbob
,
rayzorx09
,
naruto780
,
raioh
,
wadewilson
,
tolgafury
,
aym
,
xenochaton
,
docteurdeggman
,
plolely
,
colibrie
name :
The Last Guardian
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
Aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/07/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
,
negan
,
ravyxxs
,
gunotak
,
gat
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
937
visites since opening :
2056599
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
gen ATLAS : le prochain projet de Fumito Ueda
Après The Last Guardian, Fumito Ueda s'attaque désormais au mecha avec son prochain projet gen ATLAS qui est présenté comme un jeu d'action en monde ouvert qui permettra de controler des robots, de les monter et de les piloter.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
killia
,
skuldleif
posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:24 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
51love
posted
the 06/05/2026 at 09:41 PM
Ueda = day one
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/05/2026 at 09:45 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/05/2026 at 09:48 PM
Mais pas de date, ca peut arriver dans 5ans
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo