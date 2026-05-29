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Indi quest, le indi jrpg direct
Si vous vous demandez pourquoi il y a eutant de news sur les rpg inde c’est parce que durant la nuit il y a eu un direct de plus d’une heure montrant une trentaine de jeu inde dans le theme du jrpg. Pour ceux que sa interesse.


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    posted the 05/29/2026 at 10:36 AM by kingdomhearts971
    comments (3)
    akinen posted the 05/29/2026 at 10:51 AM
    Merci pour la news. N’oublies pas de retirer le s à https et aussi ce qu’il y à après & (et me & aussi)
    kingdomhearts971 posted the 05/29/2026 at 10:55 AM
    akinen Merci
    akinen posted the 05/29/2026 at 11:01 AM
    T’as pu me comprendre malgré la correction auto de mon smartphone
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