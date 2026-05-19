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La Switch 2 : Une annonce qui décoiffe

(La même chose pour Pragmata ?)

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Bonus : il y a quelques heures, on nous annonçait une solution pour la Switch 2 : un nouveau mode "Lumen" via la mise à jour de l'Unreal Engine.
https://wccftech.com/unreal-engine-5-8-prioritizes-performance-lumen-60-fps-nintendo-switch-2/

Petit à petit, des solutions arrivent pour utiliser au mieux la machine, cool.
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/19/2026 at 07:32 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    elicetheworld posted the 05/19/2026 at 07:47 PM
    C'est pas très convaincant via ce jeu
    wickette posted the 05/19/2026 at 07:53 PM
    Avec les prix qui explosent, les pénuries, va falloir qu'ils réfléchissent sérieusement à plus investir dans l'optimisation, surtout côté UE, donc c'est bien de voir 5.8
    barret49201 posted the 05/19/2026 at 08:05 PM
    N'importe quoi sérieux
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