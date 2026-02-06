accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Hollow Knight
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Team Cherry
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Hollow Knight / Switch Vs NS2
Portable : 720p/60FPS (Switch) Vs 1080p/120FPS (NS2)
Salon : 720p/60FPS (Switch) Vs 1080p/120FPS (NS2) ou 4K/60FPS
posted the 02/06/2026 at 09:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
hypermario
posted
the 02/06/2026 at 09:51 AM
J'aimerai bien avoir un comparatif de latence entre les Joycon 1 et 2, perso , celui la c'etait pas possible de jouer joycon detaché ..
krusty79
posted
the 02/06/2026 at 10:18 AM
Faut en rigoler...mais c'est la triste réalité du jeu vidéo en 2026...
mrvince
posted
the 02/06/2026 at 10:49 AM
krusty79
rigoler de ?
edgar
posted
the 02/06/2026 at 10:54 AM
mrvince
Rien compris non plus !
Cherche pas à comprendre, il doit actuellement orbiter entre Saturne et Jupiter. XD
krusty79
posted
the 02/06/2026 at 11:07 AM
mrvince
edgar
Passez son temps à faire des comparatifs pour constater qu'un jeu de 2017 tourne mieux sur un hardware de 2025 en version optimiser, vous trouver ca réjouissant... vous êtes matrixés les mecs...
Cherche pas à comprendre, il doit actuellement orbiter entre Saturne et Jupiter. XD