Hollow Knight
name : Hollow Knight
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
other versions :
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Hollow Knight / Switch Vs NS2



Portable : 720p/60FPS (Switch) Vs 1080p/120FPS (NS2)
Salon : 720p/60FPS (Switch) Vs 1080p/120FPS (NS2) ou 4K/60FPS
    posted the 02/06/2026 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    hypermario posted the 02/06/2026 at 09:51 AM
    J'aimerai bien avoir un comparatif de latence entre les Joycon 1 et 2, perso , celui la c'etait pas possible de jouer joycon detaché ..
    krusty79 posted the 02/06/2026 at 10:18 AM
    Faut en rigoler...mais c'est la triste réalité du jeu vidéo en 2026...
    mrvince posted the 02/06/2026 at 10:49 AM
    krusty79 rigoler de ?
    edgar posted the 02/06/2026 at 10:54 AM
    mrvince Rien compris non plus !

    Cherche pas à comprendre, il doit actuellement orbiter entre Saturne et Jupiter. XD
    krusty79 posted the 02/06/2026 at 11:07 AM
    mrvince edgar Passez son temps à faire des comparatifs pour constater qu'un jeu de 2017 tourne mieux sur un hardware de 2025 en version optimiser, vous trouver ca réjouissant... vous êtes matrixés les mecs...
