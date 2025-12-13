profile
Neon Inferno : pour les fans de Metal Slug !
Salut à tous,

J'espère que vous allez bien

Aujourd'hui on découvre la démo de NEON INFERNO sur PS5 ! Le jeu est dispo sur tous les supports depuis le 20 novembre. C'est du run'n gun bien vénère et franchement c'est excellent !
Je vous laisse découvrir ça en vidéo

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : retro metalslug runngun
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/13/2025 at 04:17 PM by oniclem
    comments (4)
    jacquescechirac posted the 12/13/2025 at 05:46 PM
    par contre j'ai acheté la version switch, elle rame comme un Shadok.
    C'est limite injouable
    quelqu'un a eu le même soucis que moi sur cette version ?
    richterbelmont posted the 12/13/2025 at 05:50 PM
    jacquescechirac
    La version switch est une catastrophe ! Sauf si la console est overclockée
    thejoke posted the 12/13/2025 at 06:45 PM
    Ah merde je pensais le précommander sur limited run, c'est vraiment injouable ?
    thejoke posted the 12/13/2025 at 06:48 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkzHXmnUS6c c'est le jour et la nuit avec la switch 2
