Halo Remake : le comparo en vidéo
Jeux Video


C'est dégueulasse l'intérieur des Elites bordel
Hâte de voir les floods
    metroidvania
    posted the 10/24/2025 at 10:21 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    metroidvania posted the 10/24/2025 at 10:29 PM
    Franchement c'est beau ca me suffit. C'est déjà incroyable d'avoir ca surtout sur Playstation.
    jenicris posted the 10/24/2025 at 10:31 PM
    C'est plutôt propre, mieux que je le pensais
    neptonic posted the 10/24/2025 at 10:33 PM
    ça serait plus pertinent de comparer avec le remake anniversary.
    cela dit la refonte visuelle est bien appréciable !
