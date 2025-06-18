accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
The House of the Dead 2 Remake
platform :
PC
editor :
Forever Entertainment
developer :
MegaPixel Studio
genre :
shoot'em up
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
nicolasgourry
[PC/Switch] House of the Dead 2 Remake / Date
Site officiel
posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
rogeraf
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 08:24 AM
Si c'est compatible avec le gun de la PS4, ca peut être sympa comme le 1
narustorm
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 08:37 AM
Le 1 je l'ai trouver pourri sur switch 1 j'ai acheter un gun mis le joycon dedans c'était pas sa ....
A voir les retour du 2...
cyr
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 08:42 AM
Le seul que j'ai fait c'etais le 3 sur WII.....
forte
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 08:44 AM
J'avais choppé le remake du premier sur Switch, et franchement on fera pas mieux avec les flingues sur Saturn !
j9999
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 09:26 AM
Franchemenr j'ai pas du tout aimé le remake du 1. Pourquoi ils nous font ce truc pourri avec des graphismes brillants jaunâtres ? Ce qu'il c'est une version amélioré du jeu original sur Naomi. Soit completement retravaillé, soit relissé à fond, proprement. M2 feraient beaucoup mieux le job, comme pour Virtua Racing Switch
giru
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 09:33 AM
Le remake du 1 sur Switch était horrible. Non merci pour celui-ci donc.
cail2
posted
the 06/18/2025 at 09:42 AM
Il existe des guns officiels sur playstation pour y jouer dans des conditions décentes ? J'imagine pas le frame rate sur Switch...
A voir les retour du 2...