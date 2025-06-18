profile
The House of the Dead 2 Remake
name : The House of the Dead 2 Remake
platform : PC
editor : Forever Entertainment
developer : MegaPixel Studio
genre : shoot'em up
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
[PC/Switch] House of the Dead 2 Remake / Date



Site officiel
    posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    rogeraf posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:24 AM
    Si c'est compatible avec le gun de la PS4, ca peut être sympa comme le 1
    narustorm posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:37 AM
    Le 1 je l'ai trouver pourri sur switch 1 j'ai acheter un gun mis le joycon dedans c'était pas sa ....
    A voir les retour du 2...
    cyr posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:42 AM
    Le seul que j'ai fait c'etais le 3 sur WII.....
    forte posted the 06/18/2025 at 08:44 AM
    J'avais choppé le remake du premier sur Switch, et franchement on fera pas mieux avec les flingues sur Saturn !
    j9999 posted the 06/18/2025 at 09:26 AM
    Franchemenr j'ai pas du tout aimé le remake du 1. Pourquoi ils nous font ce truc pourri avec des graphismes brillants jaunâtres ? Ce qu'il c'est une version amélioré du jeu original sur Naomi. Soit completement retravaillé, soit relissé à fond, proprement. M2 feraient beaucoup mieux le job, comme pour Virtua Racing Switch
    giru posted the 06/18/2025 at 09:33 AM
    Le remake du 1 sur Switch était horrible. Non merci pour celui-ci donc.
    cail2 posted the 06/18/2025 at 09:42 AM
    Il existe des guns officiels sur playstation pour y jouer dans des conditions décentes ? J'imagine pas le frame rate sur Switch...
