name : Mario Kart World
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
Mario Kart / NS2 Vs Original


00:00 Dino Dino Jungle (Gamecube)
01:03 Airship Fortress (Nintendo DS)
01:58 Desert Hills (Nintendo DS)
03:19 DK Pass (Nintendo DS)
04:24 Moo Moo Meadows (Wii)
05:11 Toad's Factory (Wii)
06:08 Peach Beach (Gamecube)
08:15 Choco Mountain (N64)
09:12 Sky-High Sundae (Switch)
10:16 Wario Stadium (N64)
11:34 Wario Shipyard (3DS)
12:44 Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS)
13:48 Koopa Troopa Beach (SNES)
14:15 Mario Circuit (SNES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTf1T8nLJoY
    kujiraldine, djfab, ducknsexe, gamerdome, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:02 PM
    Juste pour avoir refais les circuit Snes en 3D je leur tire mon chapeau
    micheljackson posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:05 PM
    ducknsexe
    ce sont les premiers circuits que j'ai regardés dans la vidéo
    djfab posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:15 PM
    Intéressant, merci pour le partage !
    naoshige11 posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:19 PM
    Zéro hype pour un MK depuis des lustres, ça aurait été plus intéressant de switcher avec Donkey Kong pour le lancement surtout que les deux jeux sont dispo à 1 mois d’intervalle.
    jf17 posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:22 PM
    ducknsexe en plus tu peux faire ces fameuse courses dans le mode balade
    ducknsexe posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:27 PM
    micheljackson jf17
    cyr posted the 06/11/2025 at 07:18 PM
    J'espère qu'on pourra récupérer certains kart comme le kart de f zéro. .du dlc de mk8
    gamerdome posted the 06/11/2025 at 07:39 PM
    J'avais même pas capté certains circuits rétro, comme le Wario Stadium, méconnaissable.
    drybowser posted the 06/11/2025 at 08:26 PM
    Les circuits ont vraiment été bien retravaillés c'est top . En espérant qu'il y en ait bien une centaine
