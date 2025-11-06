accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
9
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
shanks
,
boyd
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
roivas
,
nicolasgourry
,
greggy
,
link49
,
djayce
,
escobar
name :
Mario Kart World
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
course
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
,
gankutsuou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5745
visites since opening :
9457168
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Mario Kart / NS2 Vs Original
00:00 Dino Dino Jungle (Gamecube)
01:03 Airship Fortress (Nintendo DS)
01:58 Desert Hills (Nintendo DS)
03:19 DK Pass (Nintendo DS)
04:24 Moo Moo Meadows (Wii)
05:11 Toad's Factory (Wii)
06:08 Peach Beach (Gamecube)
08:15 Choco Mountain (N64)
09:12 Sky-High Sundae (Switch)
10:16 Wario Stadium (N64)
11:34 Wario Shipyard (3DS)
12:44 Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS)
13:48 Koopa Troopa Beach (SNES)
14:15 Mario Circuit (SNES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTf1T8nLJoY
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
djfab
,
ducknsexe
,
gamerdome
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 06/11/2025 at 06:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:02 PM
Juste pour avoir refais les circuit Snes en 3D je leur tire mon chapeau
micheljackson
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:05 PM
ducknsexe
ce sont les premiers circuits que j'ai regardés dans la vidéo
djfab
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:15 PM
Intéressant, merci pour le partage !
naoshige11
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:19 PM
Zéro hype pour un MK depuis des lustres, ça aurait été plus intéressant de switcher avec Donkey Kong pour le lancement surtout que les deux jeux sont dispo à 1 mois d’intervalle.
jf17
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:22 PM
ducknsexe
en plus tu peux faire ces fameuse courses dans le mode balade
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 06:27 PM
micheljackson
jf17
cyr
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 07:18 PM
J'espère qu'on pourra récupérer certains kart comme le kart de f zéro. .du dlc de mk8
gamerdome
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 07:39 PM
J'avais même pas capté certains circuits rétro, comme le Wario Stadium, méconnaissable.
drybowser
posted
the 06/11/2025 at 08:26 PM
Les circuits ont vraiment été bien retravaillés c'est top . En espérant qu'il y en ait bien une centaine
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
ce sont les premiers circuits que j'ai regardés dans la vidéo