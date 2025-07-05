profile
[NS2] Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut / Theme Song “Bubble”


Date : 5 Juin 2025 / Lancement



Bonus :


    posted the 05/07/2025 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/07/2025 at 02:24 PM
    C'était presque le sans faute, dommage qu'il sort sur "GameKey card".
    zampano posted the 05/07/2025 at 02:35 PM
    En espérèrent une version PS5.
    shirou posted the 05/07/2025 at 02:38 PM
    C'est moi ou c'est plus jolie que le souvenir que j'en ai de la version PS4 ?
    narustorm posted the 05/07/2025 at 03:35 PM
    nicolasgourry exactement
    cyr posted the 05/07/2025 at 03:48 PM
    shirou en même temps l'écart de puissance en faveur de la switch2 permet ça. Reste à voir si l'éditeur se contente d'un bête portage ou s'il soigne la version switch2
    nuage posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:04 PM
    Apparemment c’est l’un des meilleurs de la série.

    Il sera mien une fois que j’aurais la Switch 2.

    zampano Hein ?

    Il a quoi de plus par rapport à la version PS4, un DLC inédit ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:11 PM
    nuage
    Des nouvelles "cutscenes"
    Un nouveau mode de jeu en ligne
    Des voix off en anglais
    Textes localisés en français, italien, allemand et espagnol.
    nuage posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:24 PM
    nicolasgourry Ah je savais pas, cool alors.

    Merci.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:27 PM
    nuage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCQ-H-dF0uo
    liberty posted the 05/07/2025 at 04:46 PM
    nicolasgourry super si il y a la VF. Y a pas de mise a jours de prévu sur les versions Xbox pc ou PS4 ?
