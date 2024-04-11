1. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 63,441 / NEW

2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 43,347 / 409,831

3. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 6,729 / 91,742

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,245 / 6,050,284

5. [NSW] Battle Spirits CrossOver – 5,355 / NEW

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,230 / 3,671,568

7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,015 / 7,948,548

8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 4,907 / 299,278

9. [PS5] Slitterhead – 4,697 / NEW

10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,472 / 1,457,553



PS5 Pro – 78,086

Switch OLED – 42,297

Switch Lite – 16,140

PS5 – 8,571

Switch – 5,575

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,505

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,503

Xbox Series S – 668

Xbox Series X – 232

PS4 – 49



88 160 PS5 / 64 012 Switch / 2 405 XSXIS

PS : Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions sur 3DS avait commencé à 25 788