1. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 63,441 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 43,347 / 409,831
3. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 6,729 / 91,742
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,245 / 6,050,284
5. [NSW] Battle Spirits CrossOver – 5,355 / NEW
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,230 / 3,671,568
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,015 / 7,948,548
8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 4,907 / 299,278
9. [PS5] Slitterhead – 4,697 / NEW
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,472 / 1,457,553
PS5 Pro – 78,086
Switch OLED – 42,297
Switch Lite – 16,140
PS5 – 8,571
Switch – 5,575
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,505
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,503
Xbox Series S – 668
Xbox Series X – 232
PS4 – 49
88 160 PS5 / 64 012 Switch / 2 405 XSXIS
PS : Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions sur 3DS avait commencé à 25 788
