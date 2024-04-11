profile
Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
articles : 5371
visites since opening : 8725923
Famitsu sales (11/4/24 – 11/10/24) / Le sursaut PS5 !
1. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 63,441 / NEW
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 43,347 / 409,831
3. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 6,729 / 91,742
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,245 / 6,050,284
5. [NSW] Battle Spirits CrossOver – 5,355 / NEW
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,230 / 3,671,568
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,015 / 7,948,548
8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 4,907 / 299,278
9. [PS5] Slitterhead – 4,697 / NEW
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 4,472 / 1,457,553

PS5 Pro – 78,086
Switch OLED – 42,297
Switch Lite – 16,140
PS5 – 8,571
Switch – 5,575
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,505
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,503
Xbox Series S – 668
Xbox Series X – 232
PS4 – 49

88 160 PS5 / 64 012 Switch / 2 405 XSXIS
PS : Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions sur 3DS avait commencé à 25 788
    posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    rocan posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:17 PM
    Mario et Luigi fait un démarrage un peu bas non ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:18 PM
    Sérieux ?
    Je m’attendais à du 10.000 max pour la PS5 Pro

    De toute façon, ça va vite chuter
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:20 PM
    rocan pour comparer
    https://www.gematsu.com/2017/10/media-create-sales-10217-10817
    lalisa posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:25 PM
    Les chiffres Xbox sont pas bon. Il manque ceux de la Series X digital.
    guiguif posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:26 PM
    dont certains sont des scalpers qui se sont fait bien zebi
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:26 PM
    lalisa tu as raison, j'ai modifité
    guiguif posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:27 PM
    ah et evidement Slitterhead qui flop
    ducknsexe posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:27 PM
    guiguif dont la moitié 39.043 sont des scalpers
    guiguif posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:29 PM
    ducknsexe va pas trop loin non plus mon canard, ils pouvaient depreco bien en amont
    commandermargulis posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:30 PM
    Étonnant pour le PS5 Pro, je ne m'attendais pas à de tels chiffres.
    Ça va baisser rapidement mais c'est tout de même intéressant.

    Sinon RS 2 se maintient plutôt bien!
    jenicris posted the 11/14/2024 at 01:34 PM
    En gros ce qu'avait dit Totoki
    zekk posted the 11/14/2024 at 02:03 PM
    9. [PS5] Slitterhead – 4,697 / NEW ouch
