profile
Ys X
5
Likers
name : Ys X
platform : PC
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6301
visites since opening : 10747156
guiguif > blog
all
YS X Nordics: La demo dispo sur PS5, PS4, PC et Switch
La demo de YS X Nordics est désormais dispo sur PS5, PS4, Switch et PC.

Le jeu sortira le 25 Octobre prochain.

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kibix, dooku, gunotak, burningcrimson, kisukesan
    posted the 10/14/2024 at 05:29 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    terminagore posted the 10/14/2024 at 05:56 PM
    Celui-là aussi il sort cette année ? C'est vraiment un truc de ouf les J RPG cette année. Merci pour l'info.
    akinen posted the 10/14/2024 at 06:03 PM
    Cool, merci pour l’info
    burningcrimson posted the 10/14/2024 at 07:02 PM
    Aucun répit pour mon porte feuille cette année
    rbz posted the 10/14/2024 at 07:08 PM
    Le pauvre...
    Entre metaphor et romancing saga 2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo