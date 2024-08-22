accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 65
65
visites since opening : 112290
112290
dabaz
> blog
Skydance's Behemoth, le Shadow of colossus VR.
Les combats de Boss s'annoncent titanesques, c'est ce qui fait tout l'intérêt de Skydance's Behemoth. Le jeu sort le 14 Novembre sur PSVR2, Steam et Meta Quest
tags :
réalité virtuelle
vr
psvr 2
psvr2
quest 3
skydance's behemoth
posted the 08/22/2024 at 08:18 PM by dabaz
dabaz
comments (1)
1
)
marchale
posted
the 08/22/2024 at 09:47 PM
Cette fin d'année est riche en jeu vr qui donne envie
