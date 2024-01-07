profile
Visions of Mana
11
Likers
name : Visions of Mana
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6194
visites since opening : 10413534
guiguif > blog
all
Visions of Mana: Quelques artworks
A deux mois de la sortie, Square-Enix proposent plusieurs artworks de Visions of Mana via son compte Twitter.








https://x.com/Seiken_PR
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, toastinambour, mugimando, jenicris
    posted the 07/01/2024 at 09:53 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    mugimando posted the 07/01/2024 at 10:50 AM
    vivement
    forte posted the 07/01/2024 at 01:11 PM
    Mais oui. Toujours adoré cette saga souvent passé au second plan dès l'ère des 32 bits. Faudrait que je finisse Heroes, le seul que j'ai pas fait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo