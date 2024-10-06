accueil
profile
Dragon Age Veilguard : une petite goutte de gameplay en attendant demain
Jeux Video
Qualité dégueulasse car upload depuis Twitter/X.
Mais ça semble vraiment pas mal
La vraie présentation demain 17h.
posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:37 PM by
shanks
comments (
14
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 04:39 PM
J’avoue, ça me rassure car le trailer m’a bien refroidi, je ne trouve pas les persos très charismatiques
ioop
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 04:44 PM
vivement
yukilin
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 04:47 PM
Vivement demain pour voir tout ça.
madd
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 04:56 PM
Ce jeu me fait penser au tournant qu’a pris Saint Row
noishe
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 04:56 PM
Ca a déjà plus de gueule
roivas
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:00 PM
Ca a qd même plus la classe que le Trailer.
kinectical
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:03 PM
icebergbrulant
la DA est assez…bizarre genre cartoonesque qui essaie trop et je n’aime pas non plus mais si le gameplay est bon je pense peut être le faire j’attend vraiment demain pour voir
roivas
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:07 PM
kinectical
c'est dommage on voit pas les perso de face, le rendu IG est ptet différent, je l'espère en tout cas.
idd
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:30 PM
La ville est trop belle, chouette ambiance
kinectical
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:36 PM
roivas
tu parle du persos “principal” ou l’équipe? sinon pour les persos de l’équipe je les trouve à peu près tous extrêmement moche mais fallait s’y attendre je n’aime surtout pas tout ce mauve de partout du HUD et sûrement des menu mais encore là fallait s’attendre à une DA de ce genre à partir des premier artwork j’ai eu peur pour une DA …bizarre de ce genre et j’avais raison d’avoir peur j’espère juste que le gameplay va rattraper tout ça graphiquement ces super beau je doit l’avouer
shambala93
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:43 PM
Rassurant car le trailer pseudo fun pseudo cool d’hier était bien ringard !
malroth
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:44 PM
trop beau en fait
jenicris
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:48 PM
Ah ouais classe. Vivement le gameplay
marchale
posted
the 06/10/2024 at 05:50 PM
Un amuse bouche qui met en appétit
