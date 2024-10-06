profile
shanks
159
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1584
visites since opening : 4354626
shanks > blog
all
Dragon Age Veilguard : une petite goutte de gameplay en attendant demain
Jeux Video


Qualité dégueulasse car upload depuis Twitter/X.
Mais ça semble vraiment pas mal

La vraie présentation demain 17h.
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jenicris, idd, yogfei, roivas, ouken
    posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:37 PM by shanks
    comments (14)
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:39 PM
    J’avoue, ça me rassure car le trailer m’a bien refroidi, je ne trouve pas les persos très charismatiques
    ioop posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:44 PM
    vivement
    yukilin posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:47 PM
    Vivement demain pour voir tout ça.
    madd posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:56 PM
    Ce jeu me fait penser au tournant qu’a pris Saint Row
    noishe posted the 06/10/2024 at 04:56 PM
    Ca a déjà plus de gueule
    roivas posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:00 PM
    Ca a qd même plus la classe que le Trailer.
    kinectical posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:03 PM
    icebergbrulant la DA est assez…bizarre genre cartoonesque qui essaie trop et je n’aime pas non plus mais si le gameplay est bon je pense peut être le faire j’attend vraiment demain pour voir
    roivas posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:07 PM
    kinectical c'est dommage on voit pas les perso de face, le rendu IG est ptet différent, je l'espère en tout cas.
    idd posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:30 PM
    La ville est trop belle, chouette ambiance
    kinectical posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:36 PM
    roivas tu parle du persos “principal” ou l’équipe? sinon pour les persos de l’équipe je les trouve à peu près tous extrêmement moche mais fallait s’y attendre je n’aime surtout pas tout ce mauve de partout du HUD et sûrement des menu mais encore là fallait s’attendre à une DA de ce genre à partir des premier artwork j’ai eu peur pour une DA …bizarre de ce genre et j’avais raison d’avoir peur j’espère juste que le gameplay va rattraper tout ça graphiquement ces super beau je doit l’avouer
    shambala93 posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:43 PM
    Rassurant car le trailer pseudo fun pseudo cool d’hier était bien ringard !
    malroth posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:44 PM
    trop beau en fait
    jenicris posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:48 PM
    Ah ouais classe. Vivement le gameplay
    marchale posted the 06/10/2024 at 05:50 PM
    Un amuse bouche qui met en appétit
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo