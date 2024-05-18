profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
INDIKA : une étrange découverte
Salut à tous,

Je vous partage ma toute dernière découverte, fraichement sortie sur PC, Xbox et PS5 : Indika.
Un jeu bien étrange... J'ai pu jouer l'équivalent d'une heure pour l'instant et ça donne envie de voir jusqu'où le délire sera poussé.

Bon visionnage

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : gameplay indika
    squall06
    posted the 05/18/2024 at 03:12 PM by oniclem
    comments (1)
    squall06 posted the 05/18/2024 at 03:23 PM
    Je suis team Sativa perso..
