articles : 1645
visites since opening : 3649517
jenicris > blog
Le showcase PlayStation annoncé aujourd'hui ?


Bon on va être vite fixé!
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    legato, gattsuborne
    posted the 05/16/2024 at 11:03 AM by jenicris
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/16/2024 at 11:07 AM
    On approche tout doucement du mois de juin donc les dates de Sony et Nintendo devraient bientôt tomber.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/16/2024 at 11:08 AM
    Enfin
