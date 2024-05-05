Changelog Retrobat 6.2





Emulatorscores:

- Add sudachi & suyu support

- Add Lime3ds support for 3ds

- Add DevolitionX (diablo engine)

- Add Sonic 3 AIR, sonic-mania and sonic retro (Sonic, Sonic 2 and Sonic CD) engines

- Add pocketCDG libretro core for Karaoke system (needs mp3 + CDG files)

- Add VC4000 system (MAME)

- Add casio loopy (MAME) (requires bios casloopy.zip)

- Add Aamber pegasus (MAME) (requires bios pegasus.zip)

- Update flycast to v2.3

- Update Ares to version 137

- Add Demul for cave system

- Add symbian games for EKA2L1 (games in .sis format need to be installed first in emulator

- Add reminiscence (flashback port) - necessitates game files

- Add Mesen for Master System, PC-Engine and Supergrafx

- Add jgenesis multi-emulator (nes, snes, gb, gbc, mastersystem, gamegear, megadrive, segacd)

- Update BigPemu, Cemu, Flycast & RPCS3



Fixes:

- Disable "rewind" feature with ppsspp libretro core ==> the feature is incompatible and was generating black screen on many games

- Fix libretro-ppsspp language feature

- Fix FPinball features

- Fix Cemu and Ryujinx autoconfig for new XBOX controllers with updated firmware

- Fix Mame64 controller index autoconfiguration

- Fix openBor custom version exit error message

- Fix Mame2016 corrupted cheat.zip file

- Fix Dolphin borderless fullscreen being always overwritten

- Update MAME hash files with 0.264 files

- Fix citra controllers autoconfiguration

- Add option to disable controller auto-configuration to demul-old

- Switch : fix handheld mode

- lr-opera : fix BIOS selection

- lr-swanstation : fix ratio setting

- libretro-fbneo : fix overclock feature

- MAME : do not delete default.cfg anymore

- Fix keyboard auto-configuration for Mesen standalone

- RPCS3 : align features with latest version from 04/05/2024



Features:

- lr-citra : add "virtual SD card" and option to disable hardware renderer

- lr-ppsspp : remove deprecated features

- Add Chihiro CXBX features

- Add pad2key to VPinball

- RPCS3 add option to force SDL driver for Xinput controllers

- Add shaders to Ares

- Cemu : Add option to use XInput api for XInput controllers

- Add ports options for MAME/MESS computers (mostly joysticks)

- Add new games to FBNEO standalone autoconfiguration (still many to add !)

- Add possibility to create a .gameexe file next to a windows shortcut (in windows games) to specify the game executable RetroBat should check before returning to ES

- Add possibility to create a .uwp file next to a windows shortcut to precise the name of the UWP App that is launched with the shortcut and let RetroBat find the right executable to monitor

- Add custom resolutions to ryujinx (0.5 and 0.Cool

- MESS systems : Add ability to add a boot command in a .autorun file (must be placed near the game rom file with the same name)

- DOLPHIN : add option to disable Gamecube controller when using real wiimotes (fixes control issues for games such as Goldeneye 007)

- MAME: add -output option (windows or network)

- Add choice of device for EKA2L1

- OpenBOR : add possibility to run specific versions that have a different executable name than openbor.exe

- PSXMAME - add analog to dpad option

- Add .zip and .7z extensions to BigPEMu, Bizhawk, Dolphin, Duckstation, Jynx, Mednafen and PPSSPP

- Add features to libretro pce, pcecd and pcfx cores (6-button pad + disable sprite limit)

- Add Retroachievements to Flycast standalone

- Add video driver option for BigPEmu



Other:

- Enable disk spanning for installer

- Add option to install dependencies in RetroBat installer





Hello les gens !Nouvelle grosse mise a jour de Retrobat, qui apsse en v 6.2http://www.retrobat.org