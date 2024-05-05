Hello les gens !
Nouvelle grosse mise a jour de Retrobat, qui apsse en v 6.2
Changelog Retrobat 6.2
Emulatorscores:
- Add sudachi & suyu support
- Add Lime3ds support for 3ds
- Add DevolitionX (diablo engine)
- Add Sonic 3 AIR, sonic-mania and sonic retro (Sonic, Sonic 2 and Sonic CD) engines
- Add pocketCDG libretro core for Karaoke system (needs mp3 + CDG files)
- Add VC4000 system (MAME)
- Add casio loopy (MAME) (requires bios casloopy.zip)
- Add Aamber pegasus (MAME) (requires bios pegasus.zip)
- Update flycast to v2.3
- Update Ares to version 137
- Add Demul for cave system
- Add symbian games for EKA2L1 (games in .sis format need to be installed first in emulator
- Add reminiscence (flashback port) - necessitates game files
- Add Mesen for Master System, PC-Engine and Supergrafx
- Add jgenesis multi-emulator (nes, snes, gb, gbc, mastersystem, gamegear, megadrive, segacd)
- Update BigPemu, Cemu, Flycast & RPCS3
Fixes:
- Disable "rewind" feature with ppsspp libretro core ==> the feature is incompatible and was generating black screen on many games
- Fix libretro-ppsspp language feature
- Fix FPinball features
- Fix Cemu and Ryujinx autoconfig for new XBOX controllers with updated firmware
- Fix Mame64 controller index autoconfiguration
- Fix openBor custom version exit error message
- Fix Mame2016 corrupted cheat.zip file
- Fix Dolphin borderless fullscreen being always overwritten
- Update MAME hash files with 0.264 files
- Fix citra controllers autoconfiguration
- Add option to disable controller auto-configuration to demul-old
- Switch : fix handheld mode
- lr-opera : fix BIOS selection
- lr-swanstation : fix ratio setting
- libretro-fbneo : fix overclock feature
- MAME : do not delete default.cfg anymore
- Fix keyboard auto-configuration for Mesen standalone
- RPCS3 : align features with latest version from 04/05/2024
Features:
- lr-citra : add "virtual SD card" and option to disable hardware renderer
- lr-ppsspp : remove deprecated features
- Add Chihiro CXBX features
- Add pad2key to VPinball
- RPCS3 add option to force SDL driver for Xinput controllers
- Add shaders to Ares
- Cemu : Add option to use XInput api for XInput controllers
- Add ports options for MAME/MESS computers (mostly joysticks)
- Add new games to FBNEO standalone autoconfiguration (still many to add !)
- Add possibility to create a .gameexe file next to a windows shortcut (in windows games) to specify the game executable RetroBat should check before returning to ES
- Add possibility to create a .uwp file next to a windows shortcut to precise the name of the UWP App that is launched with the shortcut and let RetroBat find the right executable to monitor
- Add custom resolutions to ryujinx (0.5 and 0.Cool
- MESS systems : Add ability to add a boot command in a .autorun file (must be placed near the game rom file with the same name)
- DOLPHIN : add option to disable Gamecube controller when using real wiimotes (fixes control issues for games such as Goldeneye 007)
- MAME: add -output option (windows or network)
- Add choice of device for EKA2L1
- OpenBOR : add possibility to run specific versions that have a different executable name than openbor.exe
- PSXMAME - add analog to dpad option
- Add .zip and .7z extensions to BigPEMu, Bizhawk, Dolphin, Duckstation, Jynx, Mednafen and PPSSPP
- Add features to libretro pce, pcecd and pcfx cores (6-button pad + disable sprite limit)
- Add Retroachievements to Flycast standalone
- Add video driver option for BigPEmu
Other:
- Enable disk spanning for installer
- Add option to install dependencies in RetroBat installer
http://www.retrobat.org
