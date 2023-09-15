Goomba: “Hey! Hey, man! What’s up? Who’s the hottie you got there with you?



Paragoomba: “Wassup, baby? Why don’t you hang with us for a while? We play real nice!



Spike Goomba: “Man, what’s a FINE-lookin’ Goomba doin’ with a tubby mustache man like that?!?”



Goombella: “Oh, it is, like, SO sweet that you boys think I’m cute! Seriously! Yeah, guys like you make me feel like…TOTALLY BARFING! Now get out of our way!”



Paragoomba: “What, you’re too good for us? Come off it, sister!



Spike Goomba: “Nobody zings us like that! Nobody! Let’s get ’em!”

Goomba: “Hey! Hey, man! What’s up? You think it’s cool to just waltz your way into OUR underground?



Paragoomba: “Typical! You surface-level snobs are so stuck-up. ‘OoOoh, I get to see the sun! I like to breathe clean air! OoOoh!’”



Spike Goomba: “Heh! Yeah! Come on over here, scruffy mustache man…We’re gonna teach you some proper manners…”



Goombella: “Leave him alone! Can’t two academics and a world-famous hero wander the sewers of a port town in peace? If this is your usual greeting to visitors, then you must have learned it down here…because IT STINKS!



Paragoomba: “What, you’re too good for a fight?! If you ain’t lookin’ to tussle, then stay out of the sewer!”



Spike Goomba: Nobody doesn’t start a fight with us! Nobody! Let’s get ’em!”

Paper Mario: La Porte Millénaire est l'une des dernières aventures Mario scénarisés de long en large et avec un casting riche et varié autre que les têtes génériques des "Super Mario Bros".On a appris dernièrement qu'une scène du jeu a été censuré par Nintendo. La scène en question est une séquence où Goomélie (Goombella en anglais) se fait (lourdement) draguer par des minions. Malgré que Goomélie les envoie naturellement balader, la scène a certainement été jugé inadéquate par Nintendo. Désormais les minions harcèlent Mario en "l'invitant" dans leur "underground"...N'ayant pas fait ni regardé de playthrough de ce jeu, j'ignore si la scène de drague est dans la version PAL sur GCN et si ainsi elle serait aussi affecté dans nos versions (elle est bien présente dans la version japonaise GCN).Une comparaison de la version anglaise :