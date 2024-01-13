profile
lalisa > blog
BG3 : Top 1 Steam 2023 en unité vendues et revenus.
https://vginsights.com/assets/reports/VGI_Global_PC_Games_Market_Report_2024.pdf
















J'ai mis que 7 image sur les 26 de présentes car les autres sont osef pour nous.
    posted the 01/13/2024 at 05:42 PM by lalisa
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 01/13/2024 at 05:49 PM
    mérité
    roivas posted the 01/13/2024 at 05:57 PM
    largement mérité
