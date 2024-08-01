profile
God of war pc
Comment accéder à la carte via le pavé tactile de la manette ? C'est prévu dans les options du jeu, mais cela ne fonctionne pas.
    posted the 01/08/2024 at 04:35 PM by maximo
    comments (3)
    5120x2880 posted the 01/08/2024 at 04:35 PM
    T'as peut-être mis un preset sur ta manette, remet la d'usine https://youtu.be/ptUTxfK6_-Y
    peace posted the 01/08/2024 at 04:55 PM
    Pavé tactile de la manette ? Steam deck ?
    kakazu posted the 01/08/2024 at 04:58 PM
    peace Il joue avec une manette ps5
