all
Le studio derrière Stellar Blade signe chez Sony
Le studio signe un accord pour être second-party de Sony.

Il devient à ce jour le premier studio coréen second-party à signer cet accord



Toujours pas d'information sur sa date de sortie. Jeu très attendu ̶p̶a̶r̶ ̶l̶e̶s̶ ̶w̶e̶e̶b̶s̶
https://twitter.com/NextGenPlayer/status/1728077791592099904?t=fWDsfRC-3AwkEoEQAE_cmA&s=19
    posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:41 PM by kevisiano
    comments (6)
    cliana posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:50 PM
    Il fallait s'en douter, et si succès, le studio sera sans doute racheter (comme Insomniac et Sucker Punch à leur époque). L'avenir est en Corée/Chine.
    masharu posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:53 PM
    cliana Je ne pense pas, déjà parce que Tencent possède 20% de Shift Up, Stellar Blade reste une IP Shift Up, et le studio connait de grand succès avec Destiny Child et aujourd'hui Nikke que je les vois mal se dire vouloir être racheté (par Sony).
    sora78 posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:53 PM
    cliana ça va être dur, Tencent à racheté un pourcentage du studio en début d'année...
    abookhouseboy posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:54 PM
    J'espère qu'il n'y aura pas la censure woke habituelle chez Sony
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:59 PM
    cliana Ils vont apprendre qu'on ne plaisante pas avec l'Empire Chinois !
    negan posted the 11/24/2023 at 05:06 PM
    Qu'ils signent un max de deal a la con, comme ça Xbox pourra aussi continuer mais avec des vrais investissements durable et definitif.
