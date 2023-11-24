accueil
greggy
,
colibrie
,
nicolasgourry
,
sora78
,
opthomas
,
wario
name :
Stellar Blade
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Shift Up
developer :
Shift
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Playstation 5
-
Jeux finis
Le studio derrière Stellar Blade signe chez Sony
Le studio signe un accord pour être second-party de Sony.
Il devient à ce jour le premier studio coréen second-party à signer cet accord
Toujours pas d'information sur sa date de sortie. Jeu très attendu ̶p̶a̶r̶ ̶l̶e̶s̶ ̶w̶e̶e̶b̶s̶
https://twitter.com/NextGenPlayer/status/1728077791592099904?t=fWDsfRC-3AwkEoEQAE_cmA&s=19
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/24/2023 at 04:41 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
6
)
cliana
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 04:50 PM
Il fallait s'en douter, et si succès, le studio sera sans doute racheter (comme Insomniac et Sucker Punch à leur époque). L'avenir est en Corée/Chine.
masharu
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 04:53 PM
cliana
Je ne pense pas, déjà parce que Tencent possède 20% de Shift Up, Stellar Blade reste une IP Shift Up, et le studio connait de grand succès avec Destiny Child et aujourd'hui Nikke que je les vois mal se dire vouloir être racheté (par Sony).
sora78
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 04:53 PM
cliana
ça va être dur, Tencent à racheté un pourcentage du studio en début d'année...
abookhouseboy
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 04:54 PM
J'espère qu'il n'y aura pas la censure woke habituelle chez Sony
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 04:59 PM
cliana
Ils vont apprendre qu'on ne plaisante pas avec l'Empire Chinois !
negan
posted
the 11/24/2023 at 05:06 PM
Qu'ils signent un max de deal a la con, comme ça Xbox pourra aussi continuer mais avec des vrais investissements durable et definitif.
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo