profile
Super Mario RPG Remake
7
Likers
name : Super Mario RPG Remake
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nindo64
35
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 397
visites since opening : 734894
nindo64 > blog
all
15 différences entre Super Mario RPG sur SNES et Switch
Vidéos Diverses

J'ai jamais fait l'original, mais le travail opéré sur ce remake est appréciable. Ça n'arrive pas souvent chez Nintendo.
    tags : détails super mario rpg remake
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/21/2023 at 07:53 PM by nindo64
    comments (6)
    fdestroyer posted the 11/21/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Moi la vraie question que je me pose, c'est est-ce que l'on peut trouver le "????" de Peach derrière son lit?
    flom posted the 11/21/2023 at 08:08 PM
    Metroid prime également fut un super remake. Famicom detective club également.
    retrostew posted the 11/21/2023 at 08:08 PM
    fdestroyer Ouais il est toujours bien là !
    fdestroyer posted the 11/21/2023 at 08:10 PM
    retrostew J'ai vu en cherchant rapidement! Hé ben! j'aurai pas pensé qu'il la garderai celle ci!
    nindo64 posted the 11/21/2023 at 08:42 PM
    flom Metroid Prime en fait partie aussi. Je le considère même comme étant un des plus beaux jeux Switch visuellement
    guiguif posted the 11/21/2023 at 10:37 PM
    Le vrai bail du jeu c'est que Tetsuya Nomura a participé au jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo