Super Mario RPG Remake
read the reviews
nindo64
15 différences entre Super Mario RPG sur SNES et Switch
Vidéos Diverses
J'ai jamais fait l'original, mais le travail opéré sur ce remake est appréciable. Ça n'arrive pas souvent chez Nintendo.
détails
super mario rpg remake
posted the 11/21/2023 at 07:53 PM by
nindo64
nindo64
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 08:07 PM
Moi la vraie question que je me pose, c'est est-ce que l'on peut trouver le "????" de Peach derrière son lit?
flom
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 08:08 PM
Metroid prime également fut un super remake. Famicom detective club également.
retrostew
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 08:08 PM
fdestroyer
Ouais il est toujours bien là !
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 08:10 PM
retrostew
J'ai vu en cherchant rapidement! Hé ben! j'aurai pas pensé qu'il la garderai celle ci!
nindo64
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 08:42 PM
flom
Metroid Prime en fait partie aussi. Je le considère même comme étant un des plus beaux jeux Switch visuellement
guiguif
posted
the 11/21/2023 at 10:37 PM
Le vrai bail du jeu c'est que Tetsuya Nomura a participé au jeu
