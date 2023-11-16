profile
midomashakil > blog
ECHOES OF THE LIVING : 97 Min de gameplay
    posted the 11/16/2023 at 10:29 PM by midomashakil
    comments (2)
    cloudo posted the 11/16/2023 at 10:54 PM
    C'est bien de s'inspirer des anciens RE mais ils dû s'inspirer de RE4 pour pouvoir tirer et courir en même temps.
    midomashakil posted the 11/16/2023 at 11:11 PM
    cloudo oui mais que du souvenir des années 90'
