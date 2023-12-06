profile
[Rappel] Capcom Showcase / 0H00

Les jeux prévus sont :
Dragon’s Dogma II / Exoprimal / Ghost Trick : Phantom Detective et d'autres...

Lien le Showcase https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeFbQnvJUSk
Durée : 36 Minutes


En attendant pour la plaisir revoyons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeFbQnvJUSk
    posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    e3ologue posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:40 PM
    J'espère qu'il y aura au moins une annonce et pas se contenter de compile pour les 40 ans.
    kisukesan posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:47 PM
    e3ologue pour les 40 ans de ?
    tripy73 posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:48 PM
    kisukesan : les 40 ans de Capcom.
    xynot posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:49 PM
    J’espère au moins une surprise en plus des trucs déjà annoncés
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:49 PM
    Si ils pouvaient annoncer un Ghost Trick 2 ou un nouveau Ace Attorney, ça serai cool.
    e3ologue posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:58 PM
    kisukesan de la marque
    newtechnix posted the 06/12/2023 at 08:59 PM
    Cela risque d'être en partie bof car on aura les rappel des annonces du Sony Showcase et de l'event Xbox.

    Believe: sans doute MHW2 en teaser (le vrai trailer au TGS) PS5/PC/XBOX et un portage de Power Stone sur Switch/PS4/PS5
