profile
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1324
visites since opening :
3475298
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Sony va concéder une autre de ses licences au marché PC
Jeux Video
Pas une vanne.
Le 27 avril sur Steam.
La PS5 pourra t-elle s'en remettre, je vous le demande.
https://www.gematsu.com/2023/04/fantavision-202x-coming-to-pc-on-april-27
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 04/12/2023 at 02:38 PM by
shanks
comments (
18
)
e3ologue
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 02:51 PM
Ca reste un monument du lancement de la PS2, encore une brique de l'histoire de la marque qui est bradé
gasmok2
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 02:56 PM
Sony me l'avait envoyé par la poste à l'époque de sa sortir sur PS2.
Aujourd'hui encore je ne sais toujours pas pourquoi...
kenjushi
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 02:57 PM
Compatible avec les casques VR ? Car si c'est pas le cas, ça risque d'être plus que faible niveau vente.
5120x2880
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:03 PM
C'est un genre de Osu! ultra éco+ ?
effect
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:10 PM
Genial, j'attendais justement la sortie de ce jeu pour upgrader mon PC
guiguif
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:12 PM
shanks
tu l'as essayé celui-la au PSVR2 ? Il te fait pas vomir ?
shanks
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:17 PM
guiguif
je savais même plus qu'il était déjà dispo
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:18 PM
A fortiori j'aime le Fanta.
famimax
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:23 PM
C'est con leur Fantavision 202x (aprés c'est pas Sony qui le fait), ils auraient pu faire un truc sympa en VR, ambiance Hanabi, bien japonais etc... Et la les mecs te sortent un truc de merde avec des feu d'artifice sur la station spatiale internationale
keiku
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:30 PM
comme ca ils en vendront 3 de plus
cliana
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:48 PM
kenjushi
Pourquoi une compatibilité avec le casque VR ? Tu sais il y a une manière simple : la main droite et au bout de quelques minutes, paf fantavision qui sort du pantalon.
sonilka
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:52 PM
La communauté PC va avoir l'immense privilège de découvrir ce monument de la PS2. Un vrai cadeau de la part de Sony.
effect
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 03:59 PM
sonilka
c'est clair. A condition qu'il y ait le ray tracing
billylecharcutiertraiteur
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 04:14 PM
Toujours pas de Dreams ?
51love
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 04:14 PM
effect
il va être foutu de ramer avec une 4090
merci Sony
lexiz
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 04:22 PM
grundbeld
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 04:34 PM
Ayaaah je m'attendais à Ghost of Tsushima
effect
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 04:49 PM
grundbeld
Ca arrivera tôt ou tard
