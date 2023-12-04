profile
all
Sony va concéder une autre de ses licences au marché PC
Jeux Video


Pas une vanne.
Le 27 avril sur Steam.
La PS5 pourra t-elle s'en remettre, je vous le demande.
https://www.gematsu.com/2023/04/fantavision-202x-coming-to-pc-on-april-27
    posted the 04/12/2023 at 02:38 PM by shanks
    comments (18)
    e3ologue posted the 04/12/2023 at 02:51 PM
    Ca reste un monument du lancement de la PS2, encore une brique de l'histoire de la marque qui est bradé
    gasmok2 posted the 04/12/2023 at 02:56 PM
    Sony me l'avait envoyé par la poste à l'époque de sa sortir sur PS2.
    Aujourd'hui encore je ne sais toujours pas pourquoi...
    kenjushi posted the 04/12/2023 at 02:57 PM
    Compatible avec les casques VR ? Car si c'est pas le cas, ça risque d'être plus que faible niveau vente.
    5120x2880 posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:03 PM
    C'est un genre de Osu! ultra éco+ ?
    effect posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:10 PM
    Genial, j'attendais justement la sortie de ce jeu pour upgrader mon PC
    guiguif posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:12 PM
    shanks tu l'as essayé celui-la au PSVR2 ? Il te fait pas vomir ?
    shanks posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:17 PM
    guiguif
    je savais même plus qu'il était déjà dispo
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:18 PM
    A fortiori j'aime le Fanta.
    famimax posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:23 PM
    C'est con leur Fantavision 202x (aprés c'est pas Sony qui le fait), ils auraient pu faire un truc sympa en VR, ambiance Hanabi, bien japonais etc... Et la les mecs te sortent un truc de merde avec des feu d'artifice sur la station spatiale internationale
    keiku posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:30 PM
    comme ca ils en vendront 3 de plus
    cliana posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:48 PM
    kenjushi Pourquoi une compatibilité avec le casque VR ? Tu sais il y a une manière simple : la main droite et au bout de quelques minutes, paf fantavision qui sort du pantalon.
    sonilka posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:52 PM
    La communauté PC va avoir l'immense privilège de découvrir ce monument de la PS2. Un vrai cadeau de la part de Sony.
    effect posted the 04/12/2023 at 03:59 PM
    sonilka c'est clair. A condition qu'il y ait le ray tracing
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:14 PM
    Toujours pas de Dreams ?
    51love posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:14 PM
    effect il va être foutu de ramer avec une 4090 merci Sony
    lexiz posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:22 PM
    grundbeld posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:34 PM
    Ayaaah je m'attendais à Ghost of Tsushima
    effect posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:49 PM
    grundbeld Ca arrivera tôt ou tard
