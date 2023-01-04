profile
Le Pèlerinage du JDG ! (Rétro Découverte)
Mais c'est pas possible, il a vraiment réussi a convaincre Fred de participer à son truc !?



Sinon il parle de Mario et Luigi Super Star Saga.
    posted the 04/01/2023 at 09:01 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (3)
    kevisiano posted the 04/01/2023 at 09:11 AM
    Ils ont déjà fait une vidéo tous les deux sur Sonic, ils se connaissent un peu.

    Je sais que Seb suit pas mal Edward également
    palan posted the 04/01/2023 at 09:49 AM
    kevisiano il est pas mal l'épisode de knuckles avec jdg.

    Vraiment très sympa cette épisode, je kiff la réponse à la question et très surpris de cette fin.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/01/2023 at 10:06 AM
    palan Surpris aussi, je pensais que JDG se citerait lui même.

    Et puis il y en a vraiment fait des tonnes avec sa voix.
