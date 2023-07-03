profile
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
47
Likers
name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4684
visites since opening : 6986929
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Un fan fait son circuit de Zelda : OOT avec Mario Kart 8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAbiHtV7A0g
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, gonzales, skk, gaeon
    posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    fuji posted the 03/07/2023 at 07:01 PM
    C'est sympa mais c'est nul
    nicolius posted the 03/07/2023 at 07:42 PM
    C'est vraiment génial ce qu'il a fait. Si seulement ça devenais officiel
    plistter posted the 03/07/2023 at 07:46 PM
    Il a prit la map du remake 3DS ?
    ducknsexe posted the 03/07/2023 at 08:19 PM
    Bof asser merdique le parcours.

    Mais l idée de base est original.
    amario posted the 03/07/2023 at 08:46 PM
    C'est pas un circuit, c'est juste la map
    gh0st posted the 03/07/2023 at 08:57 PM
    Sympathique.
    Après c'est assez original car moins redondant que des tours de pistes.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo