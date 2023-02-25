profile
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:00 PM
    comments (6)
    tripy73 posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:26 PM
    Merci pour ces vidéos qui ne font que confirmer que tout cela n'est pas pour moi (les goûts et les couleurs, tout ça, tout ça), avec certains game design qui me rappellent les jeux du style Link's Crossbow Training ou le jeu Zelda de NintendoLand (sans le casque qui augmente l'immersion bien sûr).
    hanackil posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:28 PM
    Quel pied ce psvr2 , lundi je reçois mon volant et mon siège support , gt7 dans ces conditions va juste être une grosse tuerie .
    soulfull posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:36 PM
    Mon frère veut l'acheter pour gran turismo et le laisser chez moi à cause de ses enfants donc c'est top.
    hanackil posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:40 PM
    soulfull rien que pour GT il vaut le coup
    kurosu posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:47 PM
    hanackil très bon choix
    hanackil posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:55 PM
    kurosu j'espère j'ai pris un g29 et un siège optilite.
