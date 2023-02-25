accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
144
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
kenrock
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
mugimando
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
,
lolise
,
kratoszeus
,
cannabidiol
,
sorakairi86
,
cannatonic
,
yanssou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
arthdy
,
axlenz
,
isiel
,
kr16
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
colibrie
,
tuni
,
axlenz
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4666
visites since opening :
6951602
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Plusieurs jeux PSVR 2 / Disponible / Gameplay / No Comment
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
hanackil
posted the 02/25/2023 at 01:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
tripy73
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:26 PM
Merci pour ces vidéos qui ne font que confirmer que tout cela n'est pas pour moi (les goûts et les couleurs, tout ça, tout ça), avec certains game design qui me rappellent les jeux du style Link's Crossbow Training ou le jeu Zelda de NintendoLand (sans le casque qui augmente l'immersion bien sûr).
hanackil
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:28 PM
Quel pied ce psvr2 , lundi je reçois mon volant et mon siège support , gt7 dans ces conditions va juste être une grosse tuerie .
soulfull
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:36 PM
Mon frère veut l'acheter pour gran turismo et le laisser chez moi à cause de ses enfants donc c'est top.
hanackil
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:40 PM
soulfull
rien que pour GT il vaut le coup
kurosu
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:47 PM
hanackil
très bon choix
hanackil
posted
the 02/25/2023 at 01:55 PM
kurosu
j'espère j'ai pris un g29 et un siège optilite.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo