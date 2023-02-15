profile
Saint Seiya: Nouveau Teaser du Film Live
Nouveau teaser pour le film live de Saint Seiya qui s'appellera donc Saint Seiya: Le Commencement.
Apparemment ils en prévoient 6, je pense que ça va etre compliqué.

    posted the 02/15/2023 at 11:47 AM by guiguif
    comments (16)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/15/2023 at 11:50 AM
    Mouais, le début ça fait pas Saint Seiya et le reste par moment je trouve que ça fait cheap.
    ouken posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:04 PM
    Mes quel horreur !!!
    pimoody posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:10 PM
    Ça fait très cheap malheureusement....
    krusty79 posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:16 PM
    Inadaptable de toute façon...
    lapala posted the 02/15/2023 at 12:31 PM
    En même temps adaptation live d'un anime = grosse bouse 99.99% des cas.
    darksly posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:04 PM
    Ils adaptent la série netflix en fait
    victorsagat posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:09 PM
    ouken
    asakk posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:17 PM
    Sérieux ça fait fan film avec un budget
    testament posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:24 PM
    Hyoga57
    testament posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:33 PM
    Kraken qui va encore faire mine de trouver ça incroyabru desu.
    axlenz posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:38 PM
    Dans le style réaliste, on est très loin du film animation 3D la légende du sanctuaire qui était d'une toute beauté pour ma part
    mercure7 posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:47 PM
    testament
    cliana posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:53 PM
    krusty79Totalement. Le plus drôle c'est quand tu vois que Cowboy Bebop est facilement adaptable et que malgré ça, ils arrivent à se prendre les pieds dans le tapis.

    Par contre le dernier City Hunter made in France était vraiment sympa.
    newtechnix posted the 02/15/2023 at 01:54 PM
    Bordel DAY ONE, c'est incroyablement fantastique, on en rêvait tous. Par contre je ne reconnais pas Ben Stiller
    rbz posted the 02/15/2023 at 02:10 PM
    sympa les asset de jeux vidéos
    rendan posted the 02/15/2023 at 02:35 PM
    Dragon ball Evolution 2
