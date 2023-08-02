profile
Plutôt bien rempli le premier semestre Switch niveau "exclu"

Disponible sur eShop


24 Février 2023


17 Mars 2023


21 Avril 2023


12 Mai 2023


23 Mai 2023


30 Juin 2023


21 Juillet 2023


28 Juillet 2023


Été 2023


Été 2023
    posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    masharu posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:16 PM
    Metroid Prime Resmastered le 3 mars (aujourd'hui sur l'eShop).
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:26 PM
    Pour chipoter Pikmin 4 c'est second semestre

    Sinon oui rien que pour Zelda TOTK, Advance Wars Remake et Illusion Island c'est un beau premeir semestre.

    Sinon les remasters et autre versions deluxe...
    hyoga57 posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:27 PM
    Ne t'avance pas trop. Certains de la liste peuvent encore finir multi.
    zetalx posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:31 PM
    le jeu mickey qui ressemble a du rayman, c est exclu nintendo?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:51 PM
    zetalx oui
    https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/side-scrolling-co-op-platformer-disney-illusion-island-announced-for-switch
    Tout ce que j'ai mis est pour l'instant exclusif à la Switch.
    fiveagainstone posted the 02/09/2023 at 12:04 AM
    Exclu ou pas osef, il y a de quoi faire.
    J'attends aussi Octopath 2 et Project Zero.
