« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles :
4640
visites since opening :
6895423
nicolasgourry
> blog
Plutôt bien rempli le premier semestre Switch niveau "exclu"
Disponible sur eShop
24 Février 2023
17 Mars 2023
21 Avril 2023
12 Mai 2023
23 Mai 2023
30 Juin 2023
21 Juillet 2023
28 Juillet 2023
Été 2023
Été 2023
kisukesan
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 02/08/2023 at 11:15 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
masharu
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:16 PM
Metroid Prime Resmastered le 3 mars (aujourd'hui sur l'eShop).
sora78
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:26 PM
Pour chipoter Pikmin 4 c'est second semestre
Sinon oui rien que pour Zelda TOTK, Advance Wars Remake et Illusion Island c'est un beau premeir semestre.
Sinon les remasters et autre versions deluxe...
hyoga57
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:27 PM
Ne t'avance pas trop. Certains de la liste peuvent encore finir multi.
zetalx
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:31 PM
le jeu mickey qui ressemble a du rayman, c est exclu nintendo?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/08/2023 at 11:51 PM
zetalx
oui
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/side-scrolling-co-op-platformer-disney-illusion-island-announced-for-switch
Tout ce que j'ai mis est pour l'instant exclusif à la Switch.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 02/09/2023 at 12:04 AM
Exclu ou pas osef, il y a de quoi faire.
J'attends aussi Octopath 2 et Project Zero.
