272
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
lalisa
5
lalisa
articles : 94
visites since opening : 180118
lalisa > blog
Gamepass : La 1ère vague de jeux de Février.
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/02/08/game-pass-february-2023-wave-1-announce/

    posted the 02/08/2023 at 02:06 PM by lalisa
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 02/08/2023 at 02:16 PM
    Shadow warrior 3? Moi qui allais l'acheter probablement avec la nouvelle MAJ current gen
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2023 at 02:19 PM
    Je testerai peut-être Cities Skylines tiens
    jenicris posted the 02/08/2023 at 02:35 PM
    Je testerai Atomic Heart
    colt posted the 02/08/2023 at 02:36 PM
    atomic heart
    defcon5 posted the 02/08/2023 at 03:12 PM
    Pareil
