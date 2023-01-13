1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 135,627 (4,630,253)

2 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 56,579 (3,795,514)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 37,302 (5,083,147)

4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 35,673 (954,442)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 21,556 (2,997,449)

6 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 20,735 (246,700)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 16,604 (5,092,741)

8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14,614 (2,817,703)

9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 14,591 (1,144,473)

10 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 13,929 (256,905)

11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,755 (136,751)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,604 (7,411,754)

13 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,940 (984,710)

14 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,863 (3,331,418 )

15 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 7,404 (94,331)

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,091 (1,069,165)

17 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,111 (84,370)

18 [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 5,903 (76,246)

19 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 5,295 ( - )

20 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 5,295 (2,616,268 )

21 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 5,074 (318,441)

22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 5,027 (1,117,262)

23 [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 4,709 (28,244)

24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 4,294 (27,915)

25 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 4,265 (188,062)

26 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,247 (2,122,045)

27 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3,962 (260,910)

28 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3,906 (1,227,857)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,778 (2,127,672)

30 [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 3,693 (72,399)