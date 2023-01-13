1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 155,695 (4,494,626)
2 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,121 (3,738,935)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 31,470 (5,045,845)
4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 27,562 (225,965)
5 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 24,963 (225,965)
6 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 24,963 (242,976)
7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,156 (2,803,089)
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,887 (2,975,893)
9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 15,750 (1,129,882)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,946 (5,076,137)
11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 9,745 (124,996)
12 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 9,308 (73,773)
13 [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 9,210 (70,343)
14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,946 (7,402,150)
15 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,723 (976,770)
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,187 (1,062,074)
17 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,903 (86,927)
18 [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 6,360 (68,706)
19 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,703 (23,535)
20 [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 5,703 (23,535)
21 [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 5,671 (67,071)
22 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,920 (256,948 )
23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 4,856 (23,621)
24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,672 (3,323,555)
25 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,602 (1,112,235)
26 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 4,345 (137,057)
27 [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 4,168 (53,816)
28 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 4,030 (2,610,973)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,936 (2,123,894)
30 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 3,800 (313,367)
Les grands classiques de fin d'année répondent présents:
Momotaroh qui va sans doute viser les 3 millions avant la sortie l'ihver prochain sans doute d'un nouvel opus.
Mario Kart 8 Dx, Mario Party et Smash Bros
Splatoon et Pokemon explosent tout.
Dragon Quest fait une belle performance
On notera que Fifa 2023 sur Switch s'installer tout doucement comme un regain d'intérêt pour le foot (la coupe du monde des Japonais au qatar a du raviver la flamme)
Après Club House Games 51 c'est Kirby qui va passer le million
Maintenant si on est nitnendo on se dit qu'en fait la switch a encore un potentiel de vente software important sur la durée. la barre des 3 millions pour les gros est un minimum. Zelda et Mario Odissey de façon amusante n'ont que 2 millions chacun et donc encore de la marge sur le long terme.
En vérité, l'importance du parc permet de s'imaginer des fins de carrière à Millions pour plusieurs titres...Ring fit performe doucement mais peut viser donc la barre des 4 ou 5 millions si la switch est maintenu.