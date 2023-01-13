1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 155,695 (4,494,626)

2 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,121 (3,738,935)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 31,470 (5,045,845)

4 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 27,562 (225,965)

5 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 24,963 (225,965)

6 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 24,963 (242,976)

7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,156 (2,803,089)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 15,887 (2,975,893)

9 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 15,750 (1,129,882)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,946 (5,076,137)

11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 9,745 (124,996)

12 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 9,308 (73,773)

13 [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 9,210 (70,343)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,946 (7,402,150)

15 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,723 (976,770)

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7,187 (1,062,074)

17 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,903 (86,927)

18 [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 6,360 (68,706)

19 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,703 (23,535)

20 [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 5,703 (23,535)

21 [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 5,671 (67,071)

22 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,920 (256,948 )

23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 4,856 (23,621)

24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,672 (3,323,555)

25 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,602 (1,112,235)

26 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 4,345 (137,057)

27 [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 4,168 (53,816)

28 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 4,030 (2,610,973)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 3,936 (2,123,894)

30 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 3,800 (313,367)