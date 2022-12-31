profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS5/PS4/Switch] Fate/Samurai Remnant / Teaser




Éditeur : Koei Tecmo
Développeur : Koei Tecmo
Genre : Action/RPG
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 2023 (mondialement)

Une collaboration avec TYPE-MOON et Aniplex

Site officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PazfxkDW3RU
    posted the 12/31/2022 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    guiguif posted the 12/31/2022 at 03:51 PM
    j'hume le Musou
