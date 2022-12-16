1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 277,676 (3,702,482)
2 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 143,650 (New)
3 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,315 (3,497,714)
4 [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 39,759 (New)
5 [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 26,585 (New)
6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,583 (4,499,748 )
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 21,094 (2,898,728 )
8 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 17,187 (810,251)
9 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,466 (31,113)
10 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,239 (938,508 )
11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,351 (5,030,445)
12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,219 (1,080,900)
13 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 7,387 (83,564)
14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,976 (7,367,247)
15 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,613 (54,665)
16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,168 (2,763,159)
17 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 5,593 (42,731)
18 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,294 (241,319)
19 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,098 (2,103,991)
20 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,821 (New)
21 [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,675 (42,271)
22 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,449 (3,307,788 )
23 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3,314 (198,369)
24 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3,282 (1,094,530)
25 [NSW] Atelier Ryza 1&2 Double Pack (Koei Tecmo, 12/08/22) – 3,274 (New)
26 [NSW] Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Saturn Tribute (City Connection, 12/08/22) – 3,271 (New)
27 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,153 (1,041,622)
28 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,143 (1,255,114)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,861 (2,111,977)
30 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,836 (9,672)
Splatoon avec sa popularité importante chez les jeunes s'ancre comme une grosse license du marché Japonais.
Pokemon surfe comme d'habitude sur les charts.
Mario Kart 8 Dx bientôt 4.5 millions...en presque 5 ans. Environ 1 million de Mario kart par an. Je ne sais pas si c'est vraiment bien de voir un remake encore présent dans le top 10 après tant d'années.
Même si je ne le trouve pas top, les japonais pourraient quand même donner sa chance à Sonic Frontiers qui est vraiment nouveau.
Minecraft approche des 3 millions et aura encore de la marge
Dragon Quest s'offre un départ honnête pour un spin off de la license (faut comparer avec les spin off de la ds et 3ds).
Mario + Ubi cale sévèrement, les japonais apparemment détecte la conter-façon.
Environ 120 millions au moment où on se parle elle devra faire une année à environ 25 millions pour cela. Plus logiquement il faudra plutôt attendre 2024 pour voir cela possible...battre la PS2 cela me semblait encore récemment impossible.