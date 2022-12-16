1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 277,676 (3,702,482)

2 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 143,650 (New)

3 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,315 (3,497,714)

4 [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 39,759 (New)

5 [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex, 12/08/22) – 26,585 (New)

6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,583 (4,499,748 )

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 21,094 (2,898,728 )

8 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 17,187 (810,251)

9 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,466 (31,113)

10 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,239 (938,508 )



11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,351 (5,030,445)

12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,219 (1,080,900)

13 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 7,387 (83,564)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,976 (7,367,247)

15 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6,613 (54,665)

16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,168 (2,763,159)

17 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 5,593 (42,731)

18 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,294 (241,319)

19 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,098 (2,103,991)

20 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,821 (New)



21 [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,675 (42,271)

22 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,449 (3,307,788 )

23 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3,314 (198,369)

24 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 3,282 (1,094,530)

25 [NSW] Atelier Ryza 1&2 Double Pack (Koei Tecmo, 12/08/22) – 3,274 (New)

26 [NSW] Idol Janshi Suchie-Pai Saturn Tribute (City Connection, 12/08/22) – 3,271 (New)

27 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,153 (1,041,622)

28 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,143 (1,255,114)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,861 (2,111,977)

30 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,836 (9,672)