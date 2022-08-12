profile
Street Fighter 6
11
Likers
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4558
visites since opening : 6714279
nicolasgourry > blog
[Leak] Street Fighter 6 / Date de sortie !



Date de sortie : 2 Juin 2023

Gematsu
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    trezert, nikolastation, marchand2sable, spazer
    posted the 12/08/2022 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    nikolastation posted the 12/08/2022 at 08:57 AM
    Etonnant, les opus précédents sont sortis courant février si je ne m'abuse ?
    hatefield posted the 12/08/2022 at 09:06 AM
    C'est ce que certains pressentaient, et au vu de la com et de la beta qui va pas très vite, cela semble plausible.
    leonr4 posted the 12/08/2022 at 09:07 AM
    nikolastation pas toujours

    SFII : février 1991
    SF Alpha : juin 1995
    SF2 Alpha : février 1996
    SFIII : février 1997
    SF3 Alpha : juin 1998
    SFIV : juillet 2008
    SFV : février 2016
    nikolastation posted the 12/08/2022 at 09:32 AM
    leonr4 Street IV est sorti en juillet en arcade mais en février sur console.
    D'ailleurs, SFVI sort en arcade ou pas ?
    foxstep posted the 12/08/2022 at 10:00 AM
    La meme que T7
    marchand2sable posted the 12/08/2022 at 10:03 AM
    Hype de fou
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo