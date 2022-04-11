1 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,547 (3,235,701)

2 [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41,285 (New)

3 [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27,001 (New)

4 [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24,371 (New)

5 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23,297 (New)

6 [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17,710 (New)

7 [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17,177 (New)

8 [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13,199 (New)

9 [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12,040 (58,038 )

10 [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11,693 (New)



11 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 11,440 (180,878 )

12 [PS4] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 6,188 (New)

13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,840 (2,833,114)

14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,163 (4,883,733)

15 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,867 (210,951)

16 [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/2022) – 4,697 (28,748 )

17 [PS5] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 4,219 (New)

18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,344 (761,333)

19 [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 3,170 (48,167)

20 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,118 (59,204)

21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,945 (4,998,767)

22 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,564 (3,292,498 )

23 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,456 (909,661)

24 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,093 (1,056,062)

25 [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 2,092 (33,498 )

26 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,041 (7,344,637)

27 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1,929 (24,430)

28 [PS4] The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition (SNK, 10/27/22) – 1,917 (New)

29 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,879 (2,732,280)

30 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 1,747 (92,639)