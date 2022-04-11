profile
Top 30 Japon
1 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51,547 (3,235,701)
2 [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41,285 (New)
3 [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27,001 (New)
4 [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24,371 (New)
5 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23,297 (New)
6 [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17,710 (New)
7 [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17,177 (New)
8 [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13,199 (New)
9 [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12,040 (58,038 )
10 [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11,693 (New)

11 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 11,440 (180,878 )
12 [PS4] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 6,188 (New)
13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,840 (2,833,114)
14 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,163 (4,883,733)
15 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,867 (210,951)
16 [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/2022) – 4,697 (28,748 )
17 [PS5] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 4,219 (New)
18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,344 (761,333)
19 [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 3,170 (48,167)
20 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,118 (59,204)
21 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,945 (4,998,767)
22 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,564 (3,292,498 )
23 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,456 (909,661)
24 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,093 (1,056,062)
25 [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 2,092 (33,498 )
26 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,041 (7,344,637)
27 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1,929 (24,430)
28 [PS4] The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition (SNK, 10/27/22) – 1,917 (New)
29 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,879 (2,732,280)
30 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 1,747 (92,639)
    posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:04 AM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    newtechnix posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:15 AM
    Comme on le voit beaucoup de sorties, on se rapproche de nowel et il faut aussi éviter le Pokemon momentum qui devrait sortir d'ici 15 jours pour marquer le début de la course aux jouets des parents.

    Bayonetta 3 fait un score sympathique pour du Platinum sur Switch, d'ailleurs il est très proche de Nier qui doit être lui à sa troisième semaine. Bayonetta 3 ayant pour lui d'être une nouveauté et exclusive.

    On a également 2 bizarrerie qui se hisse dans le top 10, on rajoutera Top Angler qui lui à la capacité de se vendre sur le temps.
    evasnake posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:57 AM
    Franchement, c'est ridicule d'encore proposer un top démat de nos jours.

    Encore sur Switch ca a un peu de sens, autant le reste, je comprends pas.
    armando posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:38 AM
    Persona 5 va marquer une époque
