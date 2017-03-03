SOFTWARE



1 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 506,610 (2,441,290)

2 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 143,836 (New)

3 [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 48,100 (New)

4 [PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 28,371 (New)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,661 (4,837,415)

6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,463 (732,175)

7 [NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 6,698 (New)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,629 (2,792,678 )

9 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,027 (888,934)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,720 (4,976,532)

11 [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 4,386 (95,569)

12 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,102 (2,718,985)

13 [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West

14 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,957 (3,275,672)

15 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,936 (1,039,089)

16 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 3,472 (269,186)

17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,385 (7,329,267)

18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,759 (2,079,049)

19 [NSW] Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (Compile Heart, 09/15/22) – 2,463 (New)

20 [PS4] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 2,396 (New)[/g]

21 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,084 (1,019,935)

22 [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 1,782 (17,449)

23 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,759 (230,383)

24 [PS4] Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord (Compile Heart, 09/15/22) – 1,732 (New)

25 [NSW] SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai Namco, 08/25/22) – 1,598 (51,190)

26 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,574 (226,500)

27 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 1,538 (167,718 )

28 [PS5] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 1,530 (New)

29 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,481 (2,584,443)

30 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,361 (2,293,815)