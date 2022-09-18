profile
Infinity Strash : Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai / Gameplay


Le jeu est prévu sur PC/PS5/P4/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCF_9-X1-I4
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 07:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    fan2jeux posted the 09/18/2022 at 07:46 AM
    Le dernier episode de cette semaine fait du bruit, j ai l impression.
    Je vois de plus en plus de video reaction sur youtube, et meme des francaises
    wickette posted the 09/18/2022 at 07:59 AM
    Le jeu suit l'anime ou c'est une histoire à côté ?
    wilhelm posted the 09/18/2022 at 08:05 AM
    Hyunckel, le vrai Vegeta. Les vrais savent.
    yanissou posted the 09/18/2022 at 09:08 AM
    fan2jeux l'épisode était fou j'avais complètement oublié que Vearn avait fait ça avant le début de la bataille
