Flatout 4 Total Insanity - Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui on découvre Flatout 4 Total Insanity que j'avais fait sur Xbox One à l'époque et le jeu était très moyen, on le test sur PC et le jeu tourne bien mais le fun n'est pas (encore) là, on verra par la suite :/

https://youtu.be/JaA0DfvnqWI
