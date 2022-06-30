Software

1 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo, 06/24/22) – 97,538 (New)

2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 19,255 (512,301)

3 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 10,663 (122,512)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,261 (4,691,651)

5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,239 (777,810)

6 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 7,688 (52,863)

7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,437 (3,188,728 )

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,095 (2,684,472)

9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,621 (7,272,811)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,449 (4,909,639)



Hardware

1 Switch – 56,549 (25,117,358 )

2 PlayStation 5 – 9,181 (1,703,184)

3 Xbox Series X – 8,915 (247,974)

4 PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,718 )



On voit que le Fire Emblem a trouvé son public, une première place du top sans trop de surprise, en réalisant quasiment le double du précédent épisode "FE Warrior" qui s'était écoulé lui à 41,491.

(Même si on peut se demander si le nombre de jours de commercialisation n'a pas joué en sa faveur enfin on peut parler de jolie score pour un spin-off)