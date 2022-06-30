profile
Top Japon Warrior
Software
1 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo, 06/24/22) – 97,538 (New)
2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 19,255 (512,301)
3 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 10,663 (122,512)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,261 (4,691,651)
5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,239 (777,810)
6 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 7,688 (52,863)
7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,437 (3,188,728 )
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,095 (2,684,472)
9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,621 (7,272,811)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,449 (4,909,639)

Hardware
1 Switch – 56,549 (25,117,358 )
2 PlayStation 5 – 9,181 (1,703,184)
3 Xbox Series X – 8,915 (247,974)
4 PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,718 )

On voit que le Fire Emblem a trouvé son public, une première place du top sans trop de surprise, en réalisant quasiment le double du précédent épisode "FE Warrior" qui s'était écoulé lui à 41,491.
(Même si on peut se demander si le nombre de jours de commercialisation n'a pas joué en sa faveur enfin on peut parler de jolie score pour un spin-off)
    06/30/2022
    newtechnix posted the 06/30/2022 at 02:55 PM
    Animal Crossing et Smash Bros de retour dans le top 10. On peut imaginer un opération promo dans une grande chaine de distribution.
