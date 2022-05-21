profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[Film] 3000 ans à t'attendre / Bande annonce




Par le réalisateur de la quadrilogie Mad Max et aussi de Les Sorcières d'Eastwick.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODaRoQblIyI
    posted the 05/21/2022 at 07:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    liberty posted the 05/21/2022 at 07:32 AM
    e3ologue posted the 05/21/2022 at 08:04 AM
    En cliquant sur l'article j'étais pas convaincu, mais après visionnage de la BA je dois avouer que c'est intriguant.

    par contre à chaque fois que je vois Idris Elba sa moustache ça me choque on dirait pas le même acteur
