profile
mrpopulus
43
Likes
Likers
mrpopulus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 753
visites since opening : 1295606
mrpopulus > blog
Membre Gamekyo : Votez pour le top 10 des Metroidvania !
Bonjour, nouveau top participatif (ça faisait longtemps) et cette fois un top sur les meilleurs Metroidvania, (des jeux comme Hollow Knight ou Super Metroid) Je rappel les règles.

- 5 jeux pas plus sinon je prend pas en compte, lors de la relecture c'est l'enfer sinon...

- UNIQUEMENT des Metroidvania (logique)

- Un vote par membre, et rappel tous les jours jusqu'au classement, ce qui permet à un maximum de monde de votez. En général ça dure 3 jours environ

- Évitez de trop commenté dans ce genre d'article, afin de ne pas trop "polluer" l'espace commentaire, vous aurez loisir de le faire lors des résultats

- Je mettrais au fur et à mesure tous les jeux que vous notés, bon vote !

- Si quelqu'un veut bien m'aider lors des résultats pour la relecture c'est avec grand plaisir, je suis pas à l'abri d'une erreur

LES JEUX :

- Castlevania SOTN (14 votes)

- Super Castlevania IV (1 vote)

- Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow (2 votes)

- Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (1 vote)

- Metroid Zero Mission (2 votes)

- Metroid Dread (1 vote)

- Metroid Fusion (1 vote)

- Control (2 votes)

- Carrion (1 vote)

- Metroid Prime (3 votes)

- Unepic (2 votes)

- Super Metroid (7 votes)

- Metroid (1 vote)

- Ori And The Blind Forest (6 votes)

- Ori And The Will of The Whisps (2 votes)

- Hollow Knight (5 votes)

- Blasphemous (2 votes)

- Ender Lilies (1 vote)

- Bloodstained Ritual of The Night (4 votes)

- Axiom Verge (1 vote)

- Bloodborne (3 votes)

- Wonder Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (3 votes)

- Zelda A Link To The Past (1 vote)

- Guacamelee (1 vote)

- Guacamelee 2 (1 vote)

- Lodoss Chronicle (2 votes)

- La Mulana (1 vote)

- Agelos (1 vote)
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    orichimarugin
    posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:02 PM by mrpopulus
    comments (26)
    cladstrife59 posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:09 PM
    Castlevania SOTN
    Metroid Zero Mission
    Control
    Carrion
    Metroid Prime
    hizoka posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:09 PM
    Symphony of night
    Unepic
    Metroid
    Ori 2
    Ori 1
    shinz0 posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:10 PM
    Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
    Super Metroid
    Hollow Knight
    Metroid Prime
    Ori
    mrpopulus posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:14 PM
    MAJ
    orichimarugin posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:19 PM
    Blasphemous
    Super metroid
    castlevania symphony of the night
    ender lilies
    bloodstained
    testament posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:20 PM
    Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
    Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow
    Axiom Verge
    Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
    Metroid : Zero Mission

    keiku posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:21 PM
    Hollow knigth
    Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
    Bloodborn
    wonderboy and the cursed kingdom
    zelda : link to the past
    mrpopulus posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:26 PM
    Maj
    sora78 posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:32 PM
    Bloodborne
    Guacamelee
    Guacamelee 2
    Ori And The Blind Forest
    Ori And The Will of The Whisps
    mafacenligne posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:32 PM
    Ori And The Blind Forest
    Bloodborne
    greatteacheroni posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:33 PM
    Salut !
    1/Super Metroid
    2/Hollow Knight
    3/Castlevania SON
    4/Castlevania Dawn Of Sorrow
    5/Metroid Dread
    ozymandias posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:35 PM
    SOTN
    lucrate posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:42 PM
    Sotn
    Bloodstained
    Lodoss chronicles
    mrpopulus posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:00 PM
    Maj
    hyoga57 posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:18 PM
    Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
    Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
    Ender Lilies
    Super Castlevania IV
    Super Metroid
    richterbelmont posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:25 PM
    Castlevania: symphony of the night
    Monster boy and the cursed kingdom
    Super Metroid
    Bloodstained: ritual of the night
    akiru posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:33 PM
    spazer
    beehoyoo posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:42 PM
    Castlevania: SOTN
    Metroid Prime
    Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
    Super Metroid
    Control
    allanoix posted the 05/08/2022 at 01:53 PM
    Hollow knight
    Castlevania Sotn
    Unepic
    La mulana
    Super metroid
    psxbox posted the 05/08/2022 at 02:22 PM
    Lodoss chronicles
    Castelvania son
    Ori And The Blind Forest
    Monster boy
    psxbox posted the 05/08/2022 at 02:38 PM
    Et agelos pr mon 5eme
    kevisiano posted the 05/08/2022 at 02:48 PM
    Hollow Knight
    Metroid Fusion
    Castlevation SOTN
    Ori And The Blind Forest
    Blasphemous
    mrpopulus posted the 05/08/2022 at 02:55 PM
    MAJ
    yukilin posted the 05/08/2022 at 03:21 PM
    - Castlevania Order of ecclesia
    - Hollow Knight
    - Castlevania Aria of Sorrow
    - Bloodborne
    - Control
    ducknsexe posted the 05/08/2022 at 03:32 PM
    Metroid prime
    Hollow knight
    Super castlevania 4
    Super Metroid
    Bloodborne
    weldar posted the 05/08/2022 at 03:36 PM
    - Super Metroid
    - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
    - Hollow Knight
    - Vigil: the longuest night
    - Bloodborne (bon, pas exactement un Metroidvania, mais il s'en rapprochement grandement, c'est mon joker)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo