Bonjour, nouveau top participatif (ça faisait longtemps) et cette fois un top sur les meilleurs Metroidvania, (des jeux comme Hollow Knight ou Super Metroid) Je rappel les règles.
- 5 jeux pas plus sinon je prend pas en compte, lors de la relecture c'est l'enfer sinon...
- UNIQUEMENT des Metroidvania (logique)
- Un vote par membre, et rappel tous les jours jusqu'au classement, ce qui permet à un maximum de monde de votez. En général ça dure 3 jours environ
- Évitez de trop commenté dans ce genre d'article, afin de ne pas trop "polluer" l'espace commentaire, vous aurez loisir de le faire lors des résultats
- Je mettrais au fur et à mesure tous les jeux que vous notés, bon vote !
- Si quelqu'un veut bien m'aider lors des résultats pour la relecture c'est avec grand plaisir, je suis pas à l'abri d'une erreur
LES JEUX :
- Castlevania SOTN (14 votes)
- Super Castlevania IV (1 vote)
- Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow (2 votes)
- Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (1 vote)
- Metroid Zero Mission (2 votes)
- Metroid Dread (1 vote)
- Metroid Fusion (1 vote)
- Control (2 votes)
- Carrion (1 vote)
- Metroid Prime (3 votes)
- Unepic (2 votes)
- Super Metroid (7 votes)
- Metroid (1 vote)
- Ori And The Blind Forest (6 votes)
- Ori And The Will of The Whisps (2 votes)
- Hollow Knight (5 votes)
- Blasphemous (2 votes)
- Ender Lilies (1 vote)
- Bloodstained Ritual of The Night (4 votes)
- Axiom Verge (1 vote)
- Bloodborne (3 votes)
- Wonder Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (3 votes)
- Zelda A Link To The Past (1 vote)
- Guacamelee (1 vote)
- Guacamelee 2 (1 vote)
- Lodoss Chronicle (2 votes)
- La Mulana (1 vote)
- Agelos (1 vote)
tags :
posted the 05/08/2022 at 12:02 PM by mrpopulus
Metroid Zero Mission
Control
Carrion
Metroid Prime
Unepic
Metroid
Ori 2
Ori 1
Super Metroid
Hollow Knight
Metroid Prime
Ori
Super metroid
castlevania symphony of the night
ender lilies
bloodstained
Castlevania : Dawn of Sorrow
Axiom Verge
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
Metroid : Zero Mission
Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
Bloodborn
wonderboy and the cursed kingdom
zelda : link to the past
Guacamelee
Guacamelee 2
Ori And The Blind Forest
Ori And The Will of The Whisps
Bloodborne
1/Super Metroid
2/Hollow Knight
3/Castlevania SON
4/Castlevania Dawn Of Sorrow
5/Metroid Dread
Bloodstained
Lodoss chronicles
Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
Ender Lilies
Super Castlevania IV
Super Metroid
Monster boy and the cursed kingdom
Super Metroid
Bloodstained: ritual of the night
Metroid Prime
Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
Super Metroid
Control
Castlevania Sotn
Unepic
La mulana
Super metroid
Castelvania son
Ori And The Blind Forest
Monster boy
Metroid Fusion
Castlevation SOTN
Ori And The Blind Forest
Blasphemous
- Hollow Knight
- Castlevania Aria of Sorrow
- Bloodborne
- Control
Hollow knight
Super castlevania 4
Super Metroid
Bloodborne
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Hollow Knight
- Vigil: the longuest night
- Bloodborne (bon, pas exactement un Metroidvania, mais il s'en rapprochement grandement, c'est mon joker)