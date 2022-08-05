Bonjour, nouveau top participatif (ça faisait longtemps) et cette fois un top sur les meilleurs Metroidvania, (des jeux comme Hollow Knight ou Super Metroid) Je rappel les règles.



- 5 jeux pas plus sinon je prend pas en compte, lors de la relecture c'est l'enfer sinon...



- UNIQUEMENT des Metroidvania (logique)



- Un vote par membre, et rappel tous les jours jusqu'au classement, ce qui permet à un maximum de monde de votez. En général ça dure 3 jours environ



- Évitez de trop commenté dans ce genre d'article, afin de ne pas trop "polluer" l'espace commentaire, vous aurez loisir de le faire lors des résultats



- Je mettrais au fur et à mesure tous les jeux que vous notés, bon vote !



- Si quelqu'un veut bien m'aider lors des résultats pour la relecture c'est avec grand plaisir, je suis pas à l'abri d'une erreur



LES JEUX :



- Castlevania SOTN (14 votes)



- Super Castlevania IV (1 vote)



- Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow (2 votes)



- Castlevania Aria of Sorrow (1 vote)



- Metroid Zero Mission (2 votes)



- Metroid Dread (1 vote)



- Metroid Fusion (1 vote)



- Control (2 votes)



- Carrion (1 vote)



- Metroid Prime (3 votes)



- Unepic (2 votes)



- Super Metroid (7 votes)



- Metroid (1 vote)



- Ori And The Blind Forest (6 votes)



- Ori And The Will of The Whisps (2 votes)



- Hollow Knight (5 votes)



- Blasphemous (2 votes)



- Ender Lilies (1 vote)



- Bloodstained Ritual of The Night (4 votes)



- Axiom Verge (1 vote)



- Bloodborne (3 votes)



- Wonder Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (3 votes)



- Zelda A Link To The Past (1 vote)



- Guacamelee (1 vote)



- Guacamelee 2 (1 vote)



- Lodoss Chronicle (2 votes)



- La Mulana (1 vote)



- Agelos (1 vote)