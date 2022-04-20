profile
Échange jeu ps5
Bonjour,
Ayant quasi fini elden ring je souhaite faire demon's souls. Quelqu'un l'aurait et serait prêt à un echange?
J'ai horizon Fw ou returnal à vous proposer.
Merci
    posted the 04/20/2022 at 04:31 PM by superpanda
    comments (1)
    superpanda posted the 04/20/2022 at 04:36 PM
    Ah horizon 2 est en boîte ps4 mais la maj est gratuite
