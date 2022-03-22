I AM THE DANGER
Fable (nom provisoire)
8
name : Fable (nom provisoire)
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
walterwhite
25
walterwhite
walterwhite > blog
Le développement de FABLE au ralentit...
En raison du manque d'expérience du studio dans les RPG.

En effet, c'est ce que déclare un développeur qui avoue savoir comment se comporte une voiture dans un monde ouvert, mais pas des personnages. Il dit que les voitures n'ont pas le même comportement qu'un personnage qui marche dans la campagne.

Le passage en question de l'interview :

Está bien ser ambicioso pero también hay que ser realista y yo lo que veía es que se iba alargando y alargando y yo, personalmente, no sé si tengo la capacidad creativa de estar trabajando en lo mismo durante más de x años"

"C'est bien d'être ambitieux mais il faut aussi être réaliste et ce que j'ai vu, c'est qu'il devenait de plus en plus long (le développement), de plus en plus long, et je, personnellement, ne sais pas si j'ai la capacité créative de travailler sur la même chose pendant plus de x années".




Playground is [...] very organized and production-driven. Every two years they put out a Forza Horizon, which has more than 90 on Metacritic, with incredible quality. They have taken racing games and they've dominated them these last few years. They're very smart and they know what they're doing. They wanted to branch out with something different and they thought that what they do well is open world racing games, [but] they lacked people with the knowledge of how gameplay is done. In an open world, how you control a character and the actions are very different from what you have in a racing game. At the technology level, you have to develop animation, scripting, a quest system. Moving in a car at 300 kmh has very different requirements than walking through the countryside.




Playground aurait également une philosophie de "faire plus avec moins" qui leur aurait bien servi pour le développement des Forza Horizon, mais qui serait bien plus compliqué pour un jeu ambition tel que FABLE.

Action RPG open worlds are incredibly complicated to do, they take a lot of time. A lot of people and in Playground they have the mentality of doing more with less, that if Assassin's Creed is done by 5000 people they will have 150 or 200. [...] It is good to be ambitious but you also have to be realistic and what I saw is that [development] was getting longer and longer.


Playground a recruté des talents pour faire face aux exigences du titre, reste à voir quand est-ce qu'il sortira.
https://wccftech.com/fable-progress-slow-playground-lack-of-rpg-experience-frugal/
    posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:02 PM by walterwhite
    comments (16)
    wickette posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:04 PM
    Il y a UNE bonne nouvelle autour d’une IP Microsoft ces temps-ci ou pas ?

    Initiative, stalker, crossfireX,…
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:10 PM
    wickette Non mais à ce stade, toutes les grosses exclus vont sortir en fin de Gen et je n'ose même pas dire quand sortira la PS6 ou la XBOX Series Y... 2028 ? 2029 ?
    furtifdor posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:10 PM
    Meme a lepoque de Peter M cetait le cas non?
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:10 PM
    Ben c'est sur que faire un jeu de tuture c'est pas faire une aventure narrative avec des histoires, des personnages, de la mise en scène, différents types de gameplay au sein du même jeu, les différents déplacements possible... et c'est pas en prenant les éléments de gameplay datés de la trilogie fable qu'ils pourront s'en sortir donc ils doivent tous revoir. ça va prendre beaucoup de temps.
    walterwhite posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:13 PM
    wickette Des jeux annoncés trop tôt et … fatalement une console annoncée trop tôt.
    serialgamer7 posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:14 PM
    walterwhite mais chut y a le Gamepass pour sauver la mise
    arquion posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:18 PM
    jenicris 'C'est bien d'être ambitieux mais il faut aussi être réaliste et ce que j'ai vu, c'est que ça devenait de plus en plus long et je ne sais pas si j'ai la capacité créative de travailler sur la même chose pendant plus de x années".
    si c'est un mec venant de Forza horizon 5, c'est marrant...
    walterwhite posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:18 PM
    jenicris Merci, j'ai rajouté poto
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:20 PM
    arquion Ben ils ont l'habitude d'enchainer les projets courts (moins de deux ans) donc c'est logique en vrai.
    kinectical posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:24 PM
    La blague continue
    losz posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:26 PM
    C'est sur que ca doit être plus dur de faire un RPG qu'un jeu de caisse copié collé depuis 15 ans.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:26 PM
    Au moins il reconnais que le projet est ambitieux. Qu il prenne plutôt leur temps on leur en voudra pas
    arquion posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:29 PM
    sora78 ouais enfin forza horizon 3-4-5 c'est grosso modo la même chose...
    jenicris posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:30 PM
    Voilà la vrai trad walterwhite:

    Está bien ser ambicioso pero también hay que ser realista y yo lo que veía es que se iba alargando y alargando y yo, personalmente, no sé si tengo la capacidad creativa de estar trabajando en lo mismo durante más de x años", dice Fernández.


    C'est bien d'être ambitieux mais il faut aussi être réaliste et ce que j'ai vu, c'est qu'il devenait de plus en plus long (le développement), de plus en plus long, et je, personnellement, ne sais pas si j'ai la capacité créative de travailler sur la même chose pendant plus de x années"


    https://vandal.elespanol.com/noticia/1350752362/juan-fernandez-el-disenador-que-ha-ensenado-a-combatir-a-senua/

    Je l'ai refaite mot pour mot.

    C'est la meilleure trad je pense.
    keiku posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:31 PM
    bah c'est pas comme si on allait être surpris, il y a toujours eu cette constante entre les annonces et la réalité
    jaysennnin posted the 03/22/2022 at 08:32 PM
    Le dev parlait en son nom ou au nom du studio ? parce que meme quand on prend un studio comme creative assembly spécialiste des total war, ils ont quand même sorti un très bon alien isolation, aux antipodes de leur ADN
