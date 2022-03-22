Está bien ser ambicioso pero también hay que ser realista y yo lo que veía es que se iba alargando y alargando y yo, personalmente, no sé si tengo la capacidad creativa de estar trabajando en lo mismo durante más de x años"



"C'est bien d'être ambitieux mais il faut aussi être réaliste et ce que j'ai vu, c'est qu'il devenait de plus en plus long (le développement), de plus en plus long, et je, personnellement, ne sais pas si j'ai la capacité créative de travailler sur la même chose pendant plus de x années".

Playground is [...] very organized and production-driven. Every two years they put out a Forza Horizon, which has more than 90 on Metacritic, with incredible quality. They have taken racing games and they've dominated them these last few years. They're very smart and they know what they're doing. They wanted to branch out with something different and they thought that what they do well is open world racing games, [but] they lacked people with the knowledge of how gameplay is done. In an open world, how you control a character and the actions are very different from what you have in a racing game. At the technology level, you have to develop animation, scripting, a quest system. Moving in a car at 300 kmh has very different requirements than walking through the countryside.

Action RPG open worlds are incredibly complicated to do, they take a lot of time. A lot of people and in Playground they have the mentality of doing more with less, that if Assassin's Creed is done by 5000 people they will have 150 or 200. [...] It is good to be ambitious but you also have to be realistic and what I saw is that [development] was getting longer and longer.

En raison du manque d'expérience du studio dans les RPG.En effet, c'est ce que déclare un développeur qui avoue savoir comment se comporte une voiture dans un monde ouvert, mais pas des personnages. Il dit que les voitures n'ont pas le même comportement qu'un personnage qui marche dans la campagne.Le passage en question de l'interview :Playground aurait également une philosophie de "" qui leur aurait bien servi pour le développement des Forza Horizon, mais qui serait bien plus compliqué pour un jeu ambition tel que FABLE.Playground a recruté des talents pour faire face aux exigences du titre, reste à voir quand est-ce qu'il sortira.