Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Steam Deck , liste des jeux xbox compatibles


Jeux Xbox Game Studios « jouables » sur Steam Deck

Sea of Thieves
Fallout 4
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 4
Quantum Break
State of Decay

Jeux Xbox Game Studios vérifiés pour Steam Deck

Deathloop
Psychonauts 2
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
The Evil Within
Fallout Shelter
Prey
Battletoads
Max : The Curse of Brotherhood

Jeux non supportés à cause des dispositifs anti-triche

Gears 5
Halo : The Master Chief Collection
Halo Infinite
Microsoft Flight Simulator
    posted the 03/11/2022 at 08:29 AM by mafacenligne
