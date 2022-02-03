Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
007 Blood Stone - (Re) Découverte
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui retour dans le passé avec 007 Blood Stone , un jeu dont j'étais passé à coté quand il est sorti et qui est ma foi pas si mal que ça

https://youtu.be/MemBTpMvU_U
    posted the 03/02/2022 at 02:46 PM by koopastream
    comments (2)
    jaysennnin posted the 03/02/2022 at 02:49 PM
    je me rappelle bien de lui, ça bourrine bien au corps à corps, c'était un bon jeu d'action sympa
    koopastream posted the 03/02/2022 at 03:04 PM
    jaysennnin Oui contrairement à quantum of solace qui m'avait pas vraiment convaincu celui çi vraiment sympa ^^
