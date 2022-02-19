profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Sony / 3 livestreams pour 3 jeux


19 Février 2022 à 11H
Babylon's Fall qui sort le 3 Mars 2022


26 Février 2022 à 11H
Stranger of Paradise : Final Fantasy Origin qui sort le 17 Mars 2022


19 Mars 2022 à 11H
Ghostwire : Tokyo qui sort 25 Mars 2022
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/02/play-play-play-live-streams-announced-for-babylons-fall-stranger-of-paradise-final-fantasy-origin-and-ghostwire-tokyo
    posted the 02/16/2022 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    celebenoit84 posted the 02/16/2022 at 08:55 AM
    Bon, 3 jeux qui vont bider !!!
    potion2swag posted the 02/16/2022 at 09:03 AM
    Ils ont vraiment mis en sous titres : Final Fantasy Origins
    bladagun posted the 02/16/2022 at 09:12 AM
    potion2swag j'ai tilté à l'instant aussi c'est grave
    guiguif posted the 02/16/2022 at 09:36 AM
    bladagun potion2swag bah… c’est le titre du jeu depuis son annonce non ? Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
