SOFTWARE1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 359,064 (1,783,721)3 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 17,503 (850,695)4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,908 (4,414,111)5 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 13,448 (4,753,245)7 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 11,661 (2,494,763)8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,090 (2,505,168 )9 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,586 (7,175,552)10 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,286 (3,067,125)11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,489 (2,590,665)12 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,775 (1,950,647)13 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,319 (922,112)14 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 5,235 (242,784)15 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,442 (1,014,439)16 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,218 (4,306,197)17 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,018 (4,027,147)18 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3,183 (1,155,810)19 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,943 (20,478 )20 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 2,339 (120,382)21 [NSW] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games, 01/27/22) – 2,334 (8,080)22 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive edition (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 2,307 (184,971)23 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,120 (235,361)24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 2,080 (694,149)25 [NSW] Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/27/22) – 2,004 (8,282)26 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,790 (2,058,261)27 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,770 (2,321,735)28 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,745 (1,195,379)29 [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21) – 1,621 (66,415)30 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,615 (182,762)La surprise de la semaine c'est Dying Light 2 qui arrive à rentrer dans le top 10 et à pousser Momotaroh en dehors du top 10D'une manière générale quand on regarde de la 1ère à la 20ème place c'est presque NintendolandOn remarque dans le bas du top 30 une brochette de titre Nintendo (Party, Odissey et Maker 2) et le retour par exemple de Fifa21 (les dernières performances du japon pour la qualification pour le mondial au Qatar doivent sans doute jouer là-dedans) qui laisse à penser qu'une opération commerciale s'est déroulée.L'annonce d'un nouveau Taiko dans le dernier ND semble se justifier vu les ventes de l'épisode actuel qui compte quand même le jolie score de pratiquement 700 000 cartouches écoulées.