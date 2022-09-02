profile
[Live] Atomic Heart - Official Release Window Trailer
https://youtu.be/SstWbERMv00


Ils vont live dans 6 minutes. Donc soyez à l'heure.


Sortie en 2022 mais rien de plus + gameplay. On voit juste *******BER en dessous de 2022.
    idd
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 06:54 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (5)
    shigerumawa posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:07 PM
    Bioshock boosté à la vodka !!
    idd posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:19 PM
    j'adore
    naoshige11 posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:44 PM
    Tellement hâte d'y jouer, day one direct !!
    guiguif posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:55 PM
    t'as oublié la balise [video][/video] pour ton lien
    nobleswan posted the 02/09/2022 at 07:58 PM
    Il m'intéresse depuis son annonce celui là. Vivement la sortie
